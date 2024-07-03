TBO Tek Ltd Summary

TBO Tek Limited was incorporated as Tek Travels Private Limited on November 6, 2006, at New Delhi. The Company name changed to TBO Tek Private Limited on October 22, 2021. Thereafter, it got converted into a Public Company and the name of the Company changed to TBO Tek Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on November 3, 2021 by RoC.The Company is one of the leading global travel distribution platforms. The Company simplify business of travel for Suppliers and Buyers such as hotels, airlines, car rentals, transfers, cruises, insurance, rail and others and buyers that includes, retail buyers such as travel agencies and independent travel advisors and enterprise buyers including, tour operators, travel management companies, online travel companies, super-apps and loyalty apps through two-sided technology platform that enables Suppliers and Buyers to transact seamlessly with each other. The Company classify Buyers into two broad categories Retail Buyers are typically small businesses such as travel agencies or travel advisors operating independently. They use retail selling platform to search, book and pay for global travel supply. On the other hand, Enterprise Buyers comprise of large travel businesses such as tour operators, travel management companies and online travel agencies, as well as digital native businesses such as ecommerce portals and super apps. Enterprise buyers usually use XML or JSON APIs to transact through their platform.The Company operate a unified platform to book holiday packages for various destinations in real-time. Each component of the travel package can be customized according to the need of customer and are booked instantly. It offer real-time package prices with availability and selection of various hotels and sightseeing options. Buyers are able to get instant confirmation of the package booked. Buyers are also able to create their own marketing material to distribute further to their customer base. The mid-2000s saw the birth of Indias three leading low-cost carriers. Within a span of less than two years, Spicejet, Go Air and Indigo airlines launched their operations, which led to an unprecedented aviation boom in the domestic aviation market. In 2006, the Company conceptualized the TBO platform as a a technology tool to simplify the process for travel agents o book airline tickets across multiple airlines. In 2007 the Company issued its first ticket on the portal; In 2012, MIH India Holdings Limited (Naspers) acquired stake in the Company; In 2021, the platform processed a transaction approximately every three seconds. The Company had acquired travel business including intellectual property, goodwill, insurance policies etc. from Gemini Tours and Travels. In 2021, the Company launched Zamzam, an online portal for completing the full process of Umrah booking; launched a software-as-a-solution based platform, Paxes for corporates and TMCs to manage business travel globally. The Company in 2021, launched RailEurope and TBO Marine business; in 2022, it launched DMC brand Kizan in Saudi Arabia to focus on travel destination. General Atlantic acquired a minority stake in the Company in 2023. The Company raised money from public through IPO aggregating the issuance of 16,856,623 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 1550.8 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 4,347,826 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 400 Crore and 12,508,797 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1150.8 Crore through Offer for Sale in May, 2024.