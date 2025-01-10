To The Members of TBO Tek Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of TBO Tek Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information and which include the financial statements of TBO Employees Benefit Trust ("the trust") for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw your attention to Note 40 to the standalone financial statements, regarding search conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at one of the office premises of the Company to investigate certain transactions made on TBO Portal by certain third-party individuals, their associated Companies/associates. The Company has furnished the requisite information to the investigating officer. The Company has received a show cause notice for non-compliances under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 ("FEMA"). In this respect, the Company had filed a compounding application with the adjudicating authority which was returned back by the adjudicating authority requesting for an approval from Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") to regularize the transaction and then file a fresh compounding application. Considering that this matter is currently ongoing, as stated in the note, the final outcome of this matter including approval from RBI to regularize the transactions, acceptance of the fresh compounding application by the adjudicating authority and the related impact on the standalone financial statements cannot be ascertained at this stage. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Appropriateness of revenue recognition in respect of sale of services We performed audit procedures which included the following: (Refer Note 22 to the Standalone Financial Statements) The Companys sale of services include volume-based incentive income from air ticket suppliers and hotel suppliers that are recognized when the performance obligations under the incentive schemes are either achieved or expected to be achieved during the year. Evaluated the design, implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls over revenue recognition and accounting for revenue transactions; We identified revenue recognition in relation to incentives earned from air ticketing and hotel bookings as a key audit matter in view of the judgement involved as revenue is accrued over the contract period based on the expected achievement of contractual performance criteria specific to each supplier. Further, revenue is one of the Companys key performance indicators and there is a risk that revenue is recognised on sale of services prior to meeting the performance obligation as per the contractual terms with the air ticket suppliers and hotel suppliers. On a sample basis, tested the amount of incentives recognised at the year-end considering the incentive percentages as specified by various airlines/ hotels (the ‘‘suppliers") applied on travel/ flight/ check-in data received from the suppliers. Also, on a sample basis, verified the adjustments, if any, made to the amount of incentives recognised based on either the confirmations received from the suppliers or the past trend of such incentives received; Also, there is an inherent risk that revenue could be recorded at incorrect amount since estimation of incentives is dependent upon various inputs such as incidence of travel by end users, achievement of sale/ availing of flight, check in/check out from hotel, targets and confirmation of relevant data, as provided by the air ticket suppliers and hotel suppliers. Onasamplebasis,testedtheincentiverevenuereceived during the year with the supporting documents such as invoices, agreements/ arrangements with the suppliers and proof of payments; Tested material non-standard manual journal entries impacting revenue recognition by understanding the rationale for the journal entry and agreeing to supporting documentation in order to confirm that the adjustments to revenue has been appropriately recognised; Evaluated adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements for revenue recognition from sale of services in accordance with the financial reporting framework and applicable accounting standards. Based on the above procedures performed, we did not identify any significant exceptions in the recognition of revenue by the Company.

Other Information

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: f Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. f Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. f Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. f Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. f Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

14. We did not audit the financial statements of the Trust included in the standalone financial statements of the Company, which constitute total assets of Rs. 78.14 million and net assets of Rs. 1.94 million as at March 31, 2024, total income of Rs. 9.10 million, net excess of Income over expenditure before tax of Rs. 6.17 million and net cash flows amounting to Rs. 2.06 million for the year then ended. The unaudited financial information in respect of the trust has been provided to us by the management, and our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the company in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the trust is based solely on such unaudited financial information furnished to us. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

15. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

16. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 16 (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 16 above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 16 (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. Therewerenoamountswhichwererequired to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 47

(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person (s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 47

(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person (s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(a) and

(b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. v

i. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account that have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except for one of the applications where the audit trail has not been enabled in respect of a master data and to record any direct changes at the database level. Further, where the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, during the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. 17. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 16(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of TBO Tek Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of TBO Tek Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishingandmaintaininginternalfinancialcontrols based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI. Refer paragraph 4 of the main audit report.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP

Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 15 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of TBO Tek Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year. The discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable properties (Refer Note 3 to the standalone financial statements). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The Company is in the business of rendering services and, consequently, does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account (Also, refer Note 46 to the standalone financial statements). iii. (a) The Company has made investments in one company granted unsecured loans to subsidiary company and 34 employees. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to subsidiary company and to parties other than subsidiary company are as per the table given below:

(Amount in Rs. Million)

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - 38.20 - - Others - - 6.41 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case - Subsidiaries - - 102.20* - - Others - - 5.59 -

*excludes interest accrued on such borrowings amounting to Rs. 4.37 million

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investment and loans, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted and investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

(d) In respect of the loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which have fallen due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans. (f) The loans granted during the year, including to related parties had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and payment of interest and the same were not repayable on demand. Further, the Company has not granted secured loan / unsecured advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties during the year. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iii), (iii)(a), (iii)(b),(iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii) (e) and (iii)(f) of the Order pertaining to these transactions are not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Act in respect of the loan provided and investment made by it during the year. Further, the Company has neither provided any guarantee or provided any security during the year as specified in section 186 of the Act nor granted any loan or provided any guarantee or provided any security during the year as specified in section 185 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the services of the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. (a) In our opinion, undisputed statutory dues in respect to goods and services tax have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been serious delays in a large number of cases, also the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of income tax, provident fund, employees state insurance and labour welfare fund, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. The extent of the arrears of statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in million) Period to which the amount relates Due date Date of payment Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at source 0.02 April, 2023 to August, 2023 Various dates till September 30, 2023 April 30, 2024 The Employees Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 0.02 April, 2023 to August, 2023 Various dates till September 30, 2023 April 12, 2024

(b) There are no statutory dues of sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of Income tax, Service tax and goods and services tax referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in million) Amount paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 80.3 - April 2013 to June 2017 Customs, excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 302.02 22.65 April 2007 to March 2013 Customs, excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 90.33 0.92 April 2015 – June 2017 Customs, excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Goods and Services Tax, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 0.27 - FY 2017-18 Appellate Deputy Commissioner, Chennai

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in million) Amount paid under protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Goods and Services Tax, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 0.06 - FY 2017-18 Deputy Excise And Taxation Commissioner (Appeals), Jalandhar Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 25.3 - AY 2017-18 Income Tax-Appellate Tribunal, Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax - (Tax impact on additions – Rs. 0.2 million netted off against the refund receivable) - AY 2016-17 Income Tax-Appellate Tribunal, Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 2.07 - AY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.02 - AY 2022-23 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year ended March 31, 2024 and there was no unutilized balance of term loan obtained in earlier years as on April 1, 2023. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Further, the Company does not hold any investment in joint ventures or associate companies as defined under the act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Further, the Company does not hold any investment in joint ventures or associate companies as defined under the act.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (Also refer Note 48 to the standalone financial statements)

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Note 35 to the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer note 44 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company had an unspent amount of Rs. 3.1 million as at March 31, 2024 under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act for an ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") project. The Company has transferred Rs. 1.13 million in relation to this ongoing project directly to the educational institute subsequent to the year end and the balance sum amounting Rs. 1.97 million was transferred to the unspent CSR account within the stipulated timeline in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Also, refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements).

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.