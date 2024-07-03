Summary

Le Travenues Technology Limited was incorporated on June 3, 2006 as a Private Company with the name Le Travenues Technology Private Limited, granted by the RoC, at New Delhi. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Le Travenues Technology Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 3, 2021.The Company is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travelers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. The Company assist travelers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging AI, machine learning and data science led innovations on OTA platforms, comprising websites and mobile applications. Travelers can book train, flight and bus tickets, hotels and cabs, while accessing utility tools and services including train PNR status and confirmation predictions, train seat availability alerts, train running status updates and delay predictions, bus running status, personalized recommendations, instant fare alerts and automated customer support services.In 2007, the Company launched meta-search website for flights. Thereafter, it commenced selling train tickets for IRCTC along with existing travel offerings, including flights, buses and hotels to offer a comprehensive onestop travel solution. It launched the meta- search website for hotels in 2008; ixigo flights app in 2011; launched trip planner in 2012, the ixigo-trains mobile application for Android in 2013; launc

