Le Travenues Technology Ltd Share Price

175.38
(-1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:29:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open179
  • Day's High179.4
  • 52 Wk High197.5
  • Prev. Close178.55
  • Day's Low175.34
  • 52 Wk Low 131.6
  • Turnover (lac)273.31
  • P/E98.19
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value14.79
  • EPS1.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,809.41
  • Div. Yield0
Le Travenues Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

179

Prev. Close

178.55

Turnover(Lac.)

273.31

Day's High

179.4

Day's Low

175.34

52 Week's High

197.5

52 Week's Low

131.6

Book Value

14.79

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,809.41

P/E

98.19

EPS

1.82

Divi. Yield

0

Le Travenues Technology Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Le Travenues Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Le Travenues Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 68.33%

Institutions: 68.33%

Non-Institutions: 31.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Le Travenues Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.3

37.12

37.01

0.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.56

Reserves

390.62

356.4

336.24

19.68

Net Worth

427.92

393.52

373.25

20.28

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

655.87

501.25

379.58

135.57

111.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

655.87

501.25

379.58

135.57

111.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.94

16.32

5.36

2.84

1.36

Le Travenues Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Le Travenues Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Aloke Bajpai

Director

Rajnish Kumar

Non Executive Director

Shailesh Lakhani

Independent Director

Arun Seth.

Independent Director

MAHENDRA PRATAP MALL

Independent Director

Shubha Rao Mayya

Independent Director

Rahul Pandit

Non Executive Director

Frederic Lalonde

Independent Director

Rajesh Sawhney

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suresh Kumar Bhutani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Le Travenues Technology Ltd

Summary

Le Travenues Technology Limited was incorporated on June 3, 2006 as a Private Company with the name Le Travenues Technology Private Limited, granted by the RoC, at New Delhi. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Le Travenues Technology Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 3, 2021.The Company is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travelers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. The Company assist travelers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging AI, machine learning and data science led innovations on OTA platforms, comprising websites and mobile applications. Travelers can book train, flight and bus tickets, hotels and cabs, while accessing utility tools and services including train PNR status and confirmation predictions, train seat availability alerts, train running status updates and delay predictions, bus running status, personalized recommendations, instant fare alerts and automated customer support services.In 2007, the Company launched meta-search website for flights. Thereafter, it commenced selling train tickets for IRCTC along with existing travel offerings, including flights, buses and hotels to offer a comprehensive onestop travel solution. It launched the meta- search website for hotels in 2008; ixigo flights app in 2011; launched trip planner in 2012, the ixigo-trains mobile application for Android in 2013;
Company FAQs

What is the Le Travenues Technology Ltd share price today?

The Le Travenues Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Le Travenues Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Le Travenues Technology Ltd is ₹6809.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Le Travenues Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Le Travenues Technology Ltd is 98.19 and 12.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Le Travenues Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Le Travenues Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Le Travenues Technology Ltd is ₹131.6 and ₹197.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Le Travenues Technology Ltd?

Le Travenues Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 7.74%, 6 Month at 14.17%, 3 Month at 18.99% and 1 Month at 24.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Le Travenues Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Le Travenues Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 68.33 %
Public - 31.67 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Le Travenues Technology Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

