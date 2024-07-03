Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹179
Prev. Close₹178.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹273.31
Day's High₹179.4
Day's Low₹175.34
52 Week's High₹197.5
52 Week's Low₹131.6
Book Value₹14.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,809.41
P/E98.19
EPS1.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.3
37.12
37.01
0.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.56
Reserves
390.62
356.4
336.24
19.68
Net Worth
427.92
393.52
373.25
20.28
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
655.87
501.25
379.58
135.57
111.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
655.87
501.25
379.58
135.57
111.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.94
16.32
5.36
2.84
1.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Aloke Bajpai
Director
Rajnish Kumar
Non Executive Director
Shailesh Lakhani
Independent Director
Arun Seth.
Independent Director
MAHENDRA PRATAP MALL
Independent Director
Shubha Rao Mayya
Independent Director
Rahul Pandit
Non Executive Director
Frederic Lalonde
Independent Director
Rajesh Sawhney
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suresh Kumar Bhutani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Le Travenues Technology Ltd
Summary
Le Travenues Technology Limited was incorporated on June 3, 2006 as a Private Company with the name Le Travenues Technology Private Limited, granted by the RoC, at New Delhi. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Le Travenues Technology Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 3, 2021.The Company is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travelers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. The Company assist travelers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging AI, machine learning and data science led innovations on OTA platforms, comprising websites and mobile applications. Travelers can book train, flight and bus tickets, hotels and cabs, while accessing utility tools and services including train PNR status and confirmation predictions, train seat availability alerts, train running status updates and delay predictions, bus running status, personalized recommendations, instant fare alerts and automated customer support services.In 2007, the Company launched meta-search website for flights. Thereafter, it commenced selling train tickets for IRCTC along with existing travel offerings, including flights, buses and hotels to offer a comprehensive onestop travel solution. It launched the meta- search website for hotels in 2008; ixigo flights app in 2011; launched trip planner in 2012, the ixigo-trains mobile application for Android in 2013; launc
Read More
The Le Travenues Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Le Travenues Technology Ltd is ₹6809.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Le Travenues Technology Ltd is 98.19 and 12.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Le Travenues Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Le Travenues Technology Ltd is ₹131.6 and ₹197.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Le Travenues Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 7.74%, 6 Month at 14.17%, 3 Month at 18.99% and 1 Month at 24.77%.
