Le Travenues Technology Ltd Summary

Le Travenues Technology Limited was incorporated on June 3, 2006 as a Private Company with the name Le Travenues Technology Private Limited, granted by the RoC, at New Delhi. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, name of the Company was changed to Le Travenues Technology Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 3, 2021.The Company is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travelers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. The Company assist travelers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging AI, machine learning and data science led innovations on OTA platforms, comprising websites and mobile applications. Travelers can book train, flight and bus tickets, hotels and cabs, while accessing utility tools and services including train PNR status and confirmation predictions, train seat availability alerts, train running status updates and delay predictions, bus running status, personalized recommendations, instant fare alerts and automated customer support services.In 2007, the Company launched meta-search website for flights. Thereafter, it commenced selling train tickets for IRCTC along with existing travel offerings, including flights, buses and hotels to offer a comprehensive onestop travel solution. It launched the meta- search website for hotels in 2008; ixigo flights app in 2011; launched trip planner in 2012, the ixigo-trains mobile application for Android in 2013; launched train utility features on the ixigo-trains mobile application in 2014; introduced bus ticketing on their platform in 2016, launched train bookings in 2017, ixigo money and bus bookings in 2017; in 2020 launched ixigo assured; thereafter, started a help center and launched an updated version of TARA during year 2020. Through Business Transfer Agreement, the Company in 2021 acquired the business of AbhiBus relating to its website and apps for booking of bus, train and hotels rooms in India, including its assets and liabilities, as a going concern on a slump sale basis, which became effective from August 1, 2021.The Company launched hotel OTA business in December, 2023. Additionally, it launched ixigo assured flex for flights and trains; launched ixigo, travel credit card in collaboration with AU Small Finance Bank in November 2023; further launched ixigo assured for international travel; launched ixigo plan generative AI trip planner.Following the Scheme of Amalgamation in April, 2023, between the Company and the erstwhile subsidiary, Confirm Ticket OnlineSolutions Private Limited; the entire business undertaking of Confirm Ticket was transferred to and vested in the Company as a going concern effective from January 18, 2024.The Company raised funds from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 740 Crore by issuing an aggregate of 79,580,899 Equity Shares, comprising a Fresh Issue of 12,903,225 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 120 Crore and 66,677,674 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 620 Crore through Offer for Sale in June, 2024.