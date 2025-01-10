Le Travenues Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.3
37.12
37.01
0.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.56
Reserves
390.62
356.4
336.24
19.68
Net Worth
427.92
393.52
373.25
20.28
Minority Interest
Debt
46.05
7.23
7.07
14.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.91
0.19
5.2
0
Total Liabilities
474.88
400.94
385.52
34.66
Fixed Assets
271
189.67
196.22
3.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
68.27
136.26
102.12
26.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.82
15.66
5.32
5.22
Networking Capital
29.25
-7.66
-9.44
-23.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
26.35
11.53
8.46
26.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
140.65
78.99
74.54
13.46
Sundry Creditors
-56.06
-27.7
-39.31
-16.47
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-81.69
-70.49
-53.14
-46.93
Cash
79.52
67.02
91.31
22.56
Total Assets
474.86
400.94
385.52
34.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.