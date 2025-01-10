iifl-logo-icon 1
Le Travenues Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

153.49
(-2.87%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.3

37.12

37.01

0.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.56

Reserves

390.62

356.4

336.24

19.68

Net Worth

427.92

393.52

373.25

20.28

Minority Interest

Debt

46.05

7.23

7.07

14.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.91

0.19

5.2

0

Total Liabilities

474.88

400.94

385.52

34.66

Fixed Assets

271

189.67

196.22

3.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

68.27

136.26

102.12

26.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

26.82

15.66

5.32

5.22

Networking Capital

29.25

-7.66

-9.44

-23.58

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

26.35

11.53

8.46

26.36

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

140.65

78.99

74.54

13.46

Sundry Creditors

-56.06

-27.7

-39.31

-16.47

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-81.69

-70.49

-53.14

-46.93

Cash

79.52

67.02

91.31

22.56

Total Assets

474.86

400.94

385.52

34.66

