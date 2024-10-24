Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Le Travenues Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for Q2 FY25 and schedule for earnings calls. Acquisition of majority stake in Zoop Web Services Private Limited, a leading train food delivery service and an authorized IRCTC e-catering partner (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 10 Jul 2024

Le Travenues Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended) we hereby announce that the meeting of the board of directors (the Board) of Le Travenues Technology Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 01 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (Financial Results). Further the Company will hold its earnings conference call on the same day i.e. Thursday August 01 2024 at 05:30 P.M. (IST) to discuss the Financial Results. In compliance with Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (as amended) the schedule and details for the earning calls are enclosed. Outcome of Board meeting - Approval for financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024