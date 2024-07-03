iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd Share Price

99.9
(-2.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open102.55
  • Day's High104
  • 52 Wk High162.8
  • Prev. Close102.55
  • Day's Low98.75
  • 52 Wk Low 78
  • Turnover (lac)41.55
  • P/E21.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)185.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

102.55

Prev. Close

102.55

Turnover(Lac.)

41.55

Day's High

104

Day's Low

98.75

52 Week's High

162.8

52 Week's Low

78

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

185.11

P/E

21.5

EPS

4.77

Divi. Yield

0

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 26.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.53

0.15

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.99

19.13

12.07

8.3

Net Worth

48.52

19.28

12.22

8.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,465.95

624.62

60.29

31.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,465.95

624.62

60.29

31.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.38

7.54

3.3

1.88

View Annually Results

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kaushalya Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Uddhav Poddar

Non Executive Director

Ram Gopal Choudhary

Non Executive Director

Sunira Chamaria

Independent Director

Uma Verma

Independent Director

Narendra Kumar Somani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prateek Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaushalya Logistics Ltd

Summary

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd was originally formed and registered on August 24, 2007 as a private limited Company in the name and style of M/s Kaushalya Buildcon Private Limited, Further, the name of Company was changed from M/s Kaushalya Buildcon Private Limited to M/s Kaushalya Logistics Private Limited with effect from August 16, 2016. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed from M/s Kaushalya Logistics Private Limited to M/s Kaushalya Logistics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 01, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The journey of the Company started with incorporation of Kaushalya Buildcon Private Limited in the year 2007 to carry on the business of construction of commercial buildings, residential buildings, factory sheds etc. With experience gained into this area of operations, the Company diversified in providing logistic support to cement industry. In 2010 the business of providing logistic support started with 4 warehouses and was expanded year on year. Poddar Group under the leadership of Uddhav Poddar took over the management and control of the Company in year 2011. Now, the Company is a part of the Poddar Group, which is grown into a diversified business conglomerate across industries like construction, warehousing, logistics, development of commercial space and e-commerce business. The Company is developed as an integrated Logistics and Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) servi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kaushalya Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Kaushalya Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd is ₹185.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd is 21.5 and 3.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaushalya Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd is ₹78 and ₹162.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd?

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -2.33%, 6 Month at 13.44%, 3 Month at -22.31% and 1 Month at -8.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.65 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 26.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaushalya Logistics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.