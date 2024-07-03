Summary

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd was originally formed and registered on August 24, 2007 as a private limited Company in the name and style of M/s Kaushalya Buildcon Private Limited, Further, the name of Company was changed from M/s Kaushalya Buildcon Private Limited to M/s Kaushalya Logistics Private Limited with effect from August 16, 2016. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed from M/s Kaushalya Logistics Private Limited to M/s Kaushalya Logistics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 01, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The journey of the Company started with incorporation of Kaushalya Buildcon Private Limited in the year 2007 to carry on the business of construction of commercial buildings, residential buildings, factory sheds etc. With experience gained into this area of operations, the Company diversified in providing logistic support to cement industry. In 2010 the business of providing logistic support started with 4 warehouses and was expanded year on year. Poddar Group under the leadership of Uddhav Poddar took over the management and control of the Company in year 2011. Now, the Company is a part of the Poddar Group, which is grown into a diversified business conglomerate across industries like construction, warehousing, logistics, development of commercial space and e-commerce business. The Company is developed as an integrated Logistics and Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) servi

