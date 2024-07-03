Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹102.55
Prev. Close₹102.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.55
Day's High₹104
Day's Low₹98.75
52 Week's High₹162.8
52 Week's Low₹78
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)185.11
P/E21.5
EPS4.77
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.53
0.15
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.99
19.13
12.07
8.3
Net Worth
48.52
19.28
12.22
8.45
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,465.95
624.62
60.29
31.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,465.95
624.62
60.29
31.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.38
7.54
3.3
1.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Uddhav Poddar
Non Executive Director
Ram Gopal Choudhary
Non Executive Director
Sunira Chamaria
Independent Director
Uma Verma
Independent Director
Narendra Kumar Somani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prateek Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kaushalya Logistics Ltd
Summary
Kaushalya Logistics Ltd was originally formed and registered on August 24, 2007 as a private limited Company in the name and style of M/s Kaushalya Buildcon Private Limited, Further, the name of Company was changed from M/s Kaushalya Buildcon Private Limited to M/s Kaushalya Logistics Private Limited with effect from August 16, 2016. Thereafter, the Company got converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed from M/s Kaushalya Logistics Private Limited to M/s Kaushalya Logistics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 01, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The journey of the Company started with incorporation of Kaushalya Buildcon Private Limited in the year 2007 to carry on the business of construction of commercial buildings, residential buildings, factory sheds etc. With experience gained into this area of operations, the Company diversified in providing logistic support to cement industry. In 2010 the business of providing logistic support started with 4 warehouses and was expanded year on year. Poddar Group under the leadership of Uddhav Poddar took over the management and control of the Company in year 2011. Now, the Company is a part of the Poddar Group, which is grown into a diversified business conglomerate across industries like construction, warehousing, logistics, development of commercial space and e-commerce business. The Company is developed as an integrated Logistics and Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) servi
Read More
The Kaushalya Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd is ₹185.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd is 21.5 and 3.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaushalya Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaushalya Logistics Ltd is ₹78 and ₹162.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kaushalya Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -2.33%, 6 Month at 13.44%, 3 Month at -22.31% and 1 Month at -8.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.