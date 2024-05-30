TO

THE MEMBERS OF

KAUSHALYA LOGISTICS LIMITED

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS KAUSHALYA LOGISTICS PRIVATE LIMITED)

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

1. Opinion

A. We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Kaushalya Logistics Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to Financial Statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

B. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit (financial performance) and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance ethical with the Code of ethics issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

4. Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Managements Responsibility and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the finandal position, financia! performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting standards and other accounting principies generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregulari?es; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

B. In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability tocontinue as a going concern, disdosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liqu?date the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

A Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal controlsrelevant to the audit inorderto design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv) Condude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may castsignificant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we condude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause theCompany to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

D. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant defidendes in internal control that we identify during our audit.

E. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in " Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2 As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

A. We have sought and obtained, all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

B. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

C. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

D. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

E. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

F. With respect to the adequacy of the internal finandal controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

G. With respect to the other matters to be induded in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements (Refer Notes to account of financial statements)

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) The company did not have any dues which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund during the year ended as at 31st March 2024

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ult?mate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ult?mate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ult?mate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (I) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year

(e) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure "A" referred to in paragraph II (2) of our report of even date to the members of Kaushalya Logistics Limited (formerly known as Kaushalya Logistics Pr?vate Limited) on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report the following:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of one year. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all other immovable properties, disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) The inventories except goods in transit have been physically verified during the year lying at various sites by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of stocks.

The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits (Overdraft) in excess of ^ 5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and we found the quarterly statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

iii) The Company has not made any investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships. The Company has granted loan and advances in the nature of loan to other Companies, limited liability partnership during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is stated in sub-clause (a)(B) below.

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security, granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, or any other parties during the year and granted loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) (A) The Company has not granted any loan, not stood guarantee or provided security on behalf of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(B) The Company has granted loans to other parties and stood guarantee and not provided any security on behalf of other parties, details are as follows,

Particulars Amount (In Rs. Lakhs) Loan/Adavnces Provided during the year 3,629.72 Advance Provided during the year 2,229.70 Loan Balance Outstanding at Balance Sheet Date 3,805.27 Advance Balance Outstanding at Balance Sheet Date 2,229.70 Guarantees Provided during the year 1500.00 Guarantees Outstanding at Balance Sheet Date 3,862.10

(b) In our opinion, investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated as same is repayable on demand.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of Repayment, details are as follows:

Particulars Amount (In Rs. Lakhs) Percentage thereof to the total loans granted Aggregate amount of Loan granted to Related Parties during the year 3,269.72 100% Aggregate amount of Loan granted to other Parties during the year 0.00 0%

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in respect of loans granted during the year.

In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

iv) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits and hence paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the products/services of the Company.

vii) In respect of Statutory Dues -

(a) According to the information & explanations given to us & on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax , Goods &Service Tax (GST) ,duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues wherever applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed arrears of statutory dues were outstanding as on the last date of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, there was no dues in respect of income tax, Goods & Service Tax (GST) duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes, except following -

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (In Rs. Lakhs) (Net of amount paid) Year to which the amount relates( FY) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act Income Tax 8.23 2021-22 (AY 2022-23) Income Tax Dept. Income Tax Act Income Tax 5.68 2020-21 (AY 2021-22) Income Tax Dept.

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) In respect of paragraph 3(ix)

a. Based on our audit procedures and according to the Information given by the management, the company has not defaulted repayment in respect of any loans or borrowings from any financia! institution, bank, or government except in respect of Loan from Yes Bank of Rs. 129.60 lacs, where Principal repayment not started yet (due to be started from Feb-23) as disbursement of Rs. 9.91 lacs is pending & Principal repayment will start after full Disbursement.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained and not for any other purpose.

d. On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate company. The company has no subsidiaries or joint ventures.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. The company has no subsidiaries or joint ventures.

x) In respect of paragraph 3(x)

a. Monies raised during the year by the Company by way of public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised. The amount of unutilized proceeds as at March 31, 2024 amounted to Rs. 1030.64 Lakhs have been kept in ICICI Bank in Escrow Account and Current Account. Also, refer Note no.2.9 of the Financial Statements of the Company.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or pr?vate placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) In respect of paragraph 3(xi)

(a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xiii) As per the information and explanations and records made available by the management of the company and audit procedure performed, for the related partys transaction entered during the year, the company has complied with the provisions of sec 188 of the act, wherever applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. The provisions of section 177 of the act are not applicable to the Company.

xiv) During the year, the Company got listed on National Stock Exchange ( NSE-Emerge) and accordingly requirement of having internal audit system is applicable. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with Director or person connected with him. Hence paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence paragraph 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) In respect of paragraph 3(xx) -

a) There are unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has not transferred the unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the Balance Sheet date out of the amounts that was required to be spent during the year, to a Fund in compliance with the provision of sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act till the date of our report since the time period for such transfer i.e. 6 months from the end of the financial year has not elapsed till the date of our report.

b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF KAUSHALYA LOGISTICS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS KAUSHALYA LOGISTICS PRIVATE LIMITED)

(Referred to in paragraph (II 1E) under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OUR FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial Controls with reference to Financial Statement of Kaushalya Logistics Limited (formerly known as Kaushalya Logistics Pr?vate Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control with reference to Financial Statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statement and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statement.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statement includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial Controls with reference to Financial Statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of Controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial Controls system with reference to Financial Statement and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statement were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control with reference to Financial Statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India"