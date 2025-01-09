Kaushalya Logistics Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL OVERVIEW

The Logistics Market size was valued at USD 345.13 Billion in 2023 and the total Global Logistics revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 536.88 Billion by 2030.

LOGISTICS MARKET OVERVIEW

The global logistics market is a dynamic component of the economy, around the planning, implementation, and control of the efficient flow and storage of goods, services, and information from point of origin to point of consumption.

The crucial importance in supply chain management, facilitating trade and commerce worldwide. Key drivers of the logistics market include globalization, e-commerce growth, technological advancements, and infrastructure development. Major players in the industry offer a range of services, including transportation, warehousing, inventory management, and freight forwarding. The market is highly competitive, with companies continually innovating to meet evolving customer demands and market trends.

LOGISTICS TRENDS

Over the past five years, the supply chain industry has seen significant investment, with 74% leaders expecting to increase their investment in innovation and technology in 2023. Automation, artificialintelligence (AI), and data insights are expected to drive supply chain efficiencies, improving throughput, accuracy, and efficiency while decreasing labor dependence. Advances in robotics and automation enabled businesses to reduce their dependence on labor. Inventory data, such as RFID tags and real-time data, also improves workflows and accuracy. Companies that have not embraced these technologies lag behind competitors, struggling to lower costs and meet customer fulfillment expectations.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Kaushalya Logistics Limited transitioned from construction to providing logistic support to the cement industry in

2010. Renamed Kaushalya Logistics Limited in 2023, it operates in 90 locations across multiple states, serving Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited.

As a diamond-categorized seller on a major E-commerce platform, it has a strong national presence in 17 states, headquartered in New Delhi. Besides logistics, Kaushalya Logistics diversified and renting commercial shops.

Positioned as an integrated provider of Logistics and Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) services, it aims for expansion into other logistics sub-segments and additional verticals, driven by a strategic vision for sustained growth. Kaushalya Logsitcs Ltd. is also engaged in the business of Owning ,Renting & Trading of Commercial Properties. For FY24, the Company has reported Total Revenues of 1,47,832.91 Lakhs, & Net Profit of 910.29Lakhs.

OUTLOOK

The Company will mainly focus on expand over specialty in logistic support to cement industry. The management is committed to make persistent efforts to utilize IPO funds towards objective of the IPO. The company is self-sufficient in terms of business operations and cash flow. The core competency lies in quality that gives an edge over the competitors of the company.

RISK AND CONCERNS

Looking at the scenario in India in case of logistic industry the competition is with the giant companies from abroad and, Risks associated with operating in a particular industry and include risks arising from its dynamics, in our industry it is very challenging as while exceling in our work and achieving milestones it is also an important aspect to focus on human life. There is no analogy of risk when it is human life, the same is an integral and vital part of our industry.

The Company manages monitors and reports on the quality of its service and industrial supplies to ascertain that strategic growth is not affected in any possible way. The organizational structure is designed in a way to ensure that, processes, protocols, standards, code of conduct and behaviors govern how the company conducts the business and manages associated risks.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR OPERATIONS

High Working Capital Intensive Industry

Competition

Human Capital

Internal Controls

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their deep sense of gratitude to the vendors, business associates,employees, investors and banks for their continued support and co-operation during the year under review.