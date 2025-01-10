iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

93.65
(-6.40%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaushalya Logistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.53

0.15

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.99

19.13

12.07

8.3

Net Worth

48.52

19.28

12.22

8.45

Minority Interest

Debt

67.2

47.56

37.11

18.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.6

0

0

0.03

Total Liabilities

116.32

66.84

49.33

27.36

Fixed Assets

29.38

29.21

26.25

0.83

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.22

1.22

1.22

1.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.19

0.17

0.01

0

Networking Capital

74.9

35.88

11.26

7.63

Inventories

12.9

24.64

3.8

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

22.98

30.97

10.25

3.68

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

93.93

54.07

12.77

9.3

Sundry Creditors

-39.39

-52.72

-10.51

-2.52

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-15.52

-21.08

-5.05

-2.83

Cash

10.63

0.35

10.61

17.69

Total Assets

116.32

66.83

49.35

27.37

Kaushalya : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaushalya Logistics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.