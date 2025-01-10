Kaushalya Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.53
0.15
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.99
19.13
12.07
8.3
Net Worth
48.52
19.28
12.22
8.45
Minority Interest
Debt
67.2
47.56
37.11
18.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.6
0
0
0.03
Total Liabilities
116.32
66.84
49.33
27.36
Fixed Assets
29.38
29.21
26.25
0.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.22
1.22
1.22
1.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.19
0.17
0.01
0
Networking Capital
74.9
35.88
11.26
7.63
Inventories
12.9
24.64
3.8
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
22.98
30.97
10.25
3.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
93.93
54.07
12.77
9.3
Sundry Creditors
-39.39
-52.72
-10.51
-2.52
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-15.52
-21.08
-5.05
-2.83
Cash
10.63
0.35
10.61
17.69
Total Assets
116.32
66.83
49.35
27.37
