Kaushalya Logistics Ltd Board Meeting

96.5
(4.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:24:36 AM

Kaushalya CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
KAUSHALYA LOGISTICS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 21-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/12/2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202421 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
To consider other business matters appointment of New Independent Director and take note of Resignation of Mr. Narendra Kumar Somani from the position of Independent Director of the Company Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement DAted on: 12/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
To take note of resignation of Chief Financial Officer of the Company and to appoint New Cheif Financial Officer of the Company. Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
To take note of resignation of Mr. Prateek Sharma as Company Secretary and to appoint new Company Secretary and any other items with the permission of the Chair Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/03/2024)

