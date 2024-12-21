Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

KAUSHALYA LOGISTICS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 21-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/12/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

To consider other business matters appointment of New Independent Director and take note of Resignation of Mr. Narendra Kumar Somani from the position of Independent Director of the Company Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement DAted on: 12/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

To take note of resignation of Chief Financial Officer of the Company and to appoint New Cheif Financial Officer of the Company. Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024