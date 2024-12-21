|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|KAUSHALYA LOGISTICS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 21-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|To consider other business matters Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|To consider other business matters appointment of New Independent Director and take note of Resignation of Mr. Narendra Kumar Somani from the position of Independent Director of the Company Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement DAted on: 12/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Apr 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|To take note of resignation of Chief Financial Officer of the Company and to appoint New Cheif Financial Officer of the Company. Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|To take note of resignation of Mr. Prateek Sharma as Company Secretary and to appoint new Company Secretary and any other items with the permission of the Chair Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/03/2024)
