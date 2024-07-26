Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 20, 2024. KAUSHALYA LOGISTICS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 20-Aug-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Kaushalya Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024) Kaushalya Logistics Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 20, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results along with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024)