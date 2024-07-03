Summary

Creative Newtech Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Creative Peripherals and Distribution Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company dated September 22, 2004. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Creative Peripherals and Distribution Private Limited on June 15, 2005 and was issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, it converted into a Public Limited Company dated March 1, 2017 and name of the Company was changed to Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited. Further, the Company was taken on new identity from Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited to Creative Newtech Limited on June 11, 2021. The Company is a Go-to-Market and distribution specialist for Global IT, Imaging and Lifestyle brands. The Company has an omni channel presence, with branches across India. At present, it is engaged in the business of distribution of IT products, Imaging, Lifestyle and telecom products and has started with distribution of Microsoft hardware, Epson printers, AOC TFT monitor and continued to add newer products/brands to the portfolio. It operates in the indirect sales model and plays the role of supply chain consolidator between several IT manufacturers and several thousand IT Channel partners and also is engaged in providing distribution services of both volume business and value business products. In 2018-19, the Company entered into an agreement with Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd. to sell

