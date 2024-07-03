iifl-logo-icon 1
Creative Newtech Ltd Share Price

922.2
(0.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:31:36 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open920
  • Day's High939.1
  • 52 Wk High1,075
  • Prev. Close921
  • Day's Low904.35
  • 52 Wk Low 601.1
  • Turnover (lac)108.47
  • P/E40.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value149.73
  • EPS22.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,301.56
  • Div. Yield0.05
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Creative Newtech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

920

Prev. Close

921

Turnover(Lac.)

108.47

Day's High

939.1

Day's Low

904.35

52 Week's High

1,075

52 Week's Low

601.1

Book Value

149.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,301.56

P/E

40.64

EPS

22.66

Divi. Yield

0.05

Creative Newtech Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Creative Newtech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Creative Newtech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.16%

Non-Promoter- 1.81%

Institutions: 1.81%

Non-Institutions: 42.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Creative Newtech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.27

12.6

13.65

11.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

186.47

87.94

61.72

41.12

Net Worth

210.74

100.54

75.37

52.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

509.3

451.17

249.83

210.95

yoy growth (%)

12.88

80.58

18.43

6.2

Raw materials

-467.52

-401.6

-226.41

-196.88

As % of sales

91.79

89.01

90.62

93.32

Employee costs

-8.59

-8.99

-5.75

-4.98

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.38

12.43

4.34

2.1

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.85

-0.14

-0.15

Tax paid

-3.63

-3.38

-1.45

-0.76

Working capital

21.68

20.56

9.24

6.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.88

80.58

18.43

6.2

Op profit growth

-17.09

162.22

55.4

-21.19

EBIT growth

10.67

133.44

46.83

1.24

Net profit growth

18.85

213.21

115.51

18.88

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,713.12

1,376.22

933.88

520.15

457.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,713.12

1,376.22

933.88

520.15

457.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.79

26.03

13.93

6.17

1.34

View Annually Results

Creative Newtech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Creative Newtech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Vijay Advani

Whole-time Director

Purvi Patel

Chairman & Managing Director

Ketan Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tejas Doshi

Independent Director

Mihir Mahendra Shah

Independent Director

Suresh Bhagavatulla

Independent Director

Kurian Chandy Pallathuseril

Independent Director

Prachi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Creative Newtech Ltd

Summary

Creative Newtech Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Creative Peripherals and Distribution Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company dated September 22, 2004. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Creative Peripherals and Distribution Private Limited on June 15, 2005 and was issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, it converted into a Public Limited Company dated March 1, 2017 and name of the Company was changed to Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited. Further, the Company was taken on new identity from Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited to Creative Newtech Limited on June 11, 2021. The Company is a Go-to-Market and distribution specialist for Global IT, Imaging and Lifestyle brands. The Company has an omni channel presence, with branches across India. At present, it is engaged in the business of distribution of IT products, Imaging, Lifestyle and telecom products and has started with distribution of Microsoft hardware, Epson printers, AOC TFT monitor and continued to add newer products/brands to the portfolio. It operates in the indirect sales model and plays the role of supply chain consolidator between several IT manufacturers and several thousand IT Channel partners and also is engaged in providing distribution services of both volume business and value business products. In 2018-19, the Company entered into an agreement with Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd. to sell
Company FAQs

What is the Creative Newtech Ltd share price today?

The Creative Newtech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹922.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Creative Newtech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Creative Newtech Ltd is ₹1301.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Creative Newtech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Creative Newtech Ltd is 40.64 and 5.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Creative Newtech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Creative Newtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Creative Newtech Ltd is ₹601.1 and ₹1075 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Creative Newtech Ltd?

Creative Newtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.24%, 3 Years at 24.91%, 1 Year at 9.77%, 6 Month at 6.23%, 3 Month at 9.63% and 1 Month at -8.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Creative Newtech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Creative Newtech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.16 %
Institutions - 1.82 %
Public - 42.02 %

