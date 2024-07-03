SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹920
Prev. Close₹921
Turnover(Lac.)₹108.47
Day's High₹939.1
Day's Low₹904.35
52 Week's High₹1,075
52 Week's Low₹601.1
Book Value₹149.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,301.56
P/E40.64
EPS22.66
Divi. Yield0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.27
12.6
13.65
11.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
186.47
87.94
61.72
41.12
Net Worth
210.74
100.54
75.37
52.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
509.3
451.17
249.83
210.95
yoy growth (%)
12.88
80.58
18.43
6.2
Raw materials
-467.52
-401.6
-226.41
-196.88
As % of sales
91.79
89.01
90.62
93.32
Employee costs
-8.59
-8.99
-5.75
-4.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.38
12.43
4.34
2.1
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.85
-0.14
-0.15
Tax paid
-3.63
-3.38
-1.45
-0.76
Working capital
21.68
20.56
9.24
6.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.88
80.58
18.43
6.2
Op profit growth
-17.09
162.22
55.4
-21.19
EBIT growth
10.67
133.44
46.83
1.24
Net profit growth
18.85
213.21
115.51
18.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,713.12
1,376.22
933.88
520.15
457.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,713.12
1,376.22
933.88
520.15
457.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.79
26.03
13.93
6.17
1.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Vijay Advani
Whole-time Director
Purvi Patel
Chairman & Managing Director
Ketan Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tejas Doshi
Independent Director
Mihir Mahendra Shah
Independent Director
Suresh Bhagavatulla
Independent Director
Kurian Chandy Pallathuseril
Independent Director
Prachi Jain
Reports by Creative Newtech Ltd
Summary
Creative Newtech Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as Creative Peripherals and Distribution Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company dated September 22, 2004. Later, the name of the Company was changed to Creative Peripherals and Distribution Private Limited on June 15, 2005 and was issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name by Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, it converted into a Public Limited Company dated March 1, 2017 and name of the Company was changed to Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited. Further, the Company was taken on new identity from Creative Peripherals and Distribution Limited to Creative Newtech Limited on June 11, 2021. The Company is a Go-to-Market and distribution specialist for Global IT, Imaging and Lifestyle brands. The Company has an omni channel presence, with branches across India. At present, it is engaged in the business of distribution of IT products, Imaging, Lifestyle and telecom products and has started with distribution of Microsoft hardware, Epson printers, AOC TFT monitor and continued to add newer products/brands to the portfolio. It operates in the indirect sales model and plays the role of supply chain consolidator between several IT manufacturers and several thousand IT Channel partners and also is engaged in providing distribution services of both volume business and value business products. In 2018-19, the Company entered into an agreement with Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd. to sell
Read More
The Creative Newtech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹922.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Creative Newtech Ltd is ₹1301.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Creative Newtech Ltd is 40.64 and 5.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Creative Newtech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Creative Newtech Ltd is ₹601.1 and ₹1075 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Creative Newtech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.24%, 3 Years at 24.91%, 1 Year at 9.77%, 6 Month at 6.23%, 3 Month at 9.63% and 1 Month at -8.64%.
