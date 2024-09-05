|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Considered an aapproved Notice of upcoming 20 th Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 to be convened on Monday, 30th Septembe r 2024 at 11:00 AM, through VideoConferencing from Registered office of the Company. Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of 20th Annual General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Scrutiniser Report on eVoting of 20th AGM. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
