iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Creative Newtech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

921.6
(0.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Creative Newtech Ltd

Creative Newtech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.38

12.43

4.34

2.1

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.85

-0.14

-0.15

Tax paid

-3.63

-3.38

-1.45

-0.76

Working capital

21.68

20.56

9.24

6.97

Other operating items

Operating

31.4

28.74

11.98

8.15

Capital expenditure

2.2

2.62

7.52

0

Free cash flow

33.6

31.36

19.5

8.15

Equity raised

60.89

49.42

28.91

16.44

Investing

-1.06

0.17

1.38

0

Financing

14.26

32.46

15.84

11.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0.29

0

Net in cash

107.69

113.42

65.92

36.19

Creative Newtech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Creative Newtech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.