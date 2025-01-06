Creative Newtech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.38
12.43
4.34
2.1
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.85
-0.14
-0.15
Tax paid
-3.63
-3.38
-1.45
-0.76
Working capital
21.68
20.56
9.24
6.97
Other operating items
Operating
31.4
28.74
11.98
8.15
Capital expenditure
2.2
2.62
7.52
0
Free cash flow
33.6
31.36
19.5
8.15
Equity raised
60.89
49.42
28.91
16.44
Investing
-1.06
0.17
1.38
0
Financing
14.26
32.46
15.84
11.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0.29
0
Net in cash
107.69
113.42
65.92
36.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.