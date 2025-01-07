Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
509.3
451.17
249.83
210.95
yoy growth (%)
12.88
80.58
18.43
6.2
Raw materials
-467.52
-401.6
-226.41
-196.88
As % of sales
91.79
89.01
90.62
93.32
Employee costs
-8.59
-8.99
-5.75
-4.98
As % of sales
1.68
1.99
2.3
2.36
Other costs
-19.3
-23.82
-11.27
-4.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.78
5.28
4.51
2.35
Operating profit
13.88
16.74
6.38
4.1
OPM
2.72
3.71
2.55
1.94
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.85
-0.14
-0.15
Interest expense
-4.64
-4.76
-3.02
-2.9
Other income
6.17
1.31
1.12
1.05
Profit before tax
14.38
12.43
4.34
2.1
Taxes
-3.63
-3.38
-1.45
-0.76
Tax rate
-25.27
-27.25
-33.51
-36.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.75
9.04
2.88
1.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.75
9.04
2.88
1.33
yoy growth (%)
18.85
213.21
115.51
18.88
NPM
2.11
2
1.15
0.63
