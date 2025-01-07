iifl-logo-icon 1
Creative Newtech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

924.1
(0.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:24:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

509.3

451.17

249.83

210.95

yoy growth (%)

12.88

80.58

18.43

6.2

Raw materials

-467.52

-401.6

-226.41

-196.88

As % of sales

91.79

89.01

90.62

93.32

Employee costs

-8.59

-8.99

-5.75

-4.98

As % of sales

1.68

1.99

2.3

2.36

Other costs

-19.3

-23.82

-11.27

-4.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.78

5.28

4.51

2.35

Operating profit

13.88

16.74

6.38

4.1

OPM

2.72

3.71

2.55

1.94

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.85

-0.14

-0.15

Interest expense

-4.64

-4.76

-3.02

-2.9

Other income

6.17

1.31

1.12

1.05

Profit before tax

14.38

12.43

4.34

2.1

Taxes

-3.63

-3.38

-1.45

-0.76

Tax rate

-25.27

-27.25

-33.51

-36.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.75

9.04

2.88

1.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.75

9.04

2.88

1.33

yoy growth (%)

18.85

213.21

115.51

18.88

NPM

2.11

2

1.15

0.63

