Creative Newtech Ltd Key Ratios

894
(0.52%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Creative Newtech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.49

Op profit growth

50.85

EBIT growth

24.75

Net profit growth

32.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.38

2.79

EBIT margin

3.48

3.47

Net profit margin

1.69

1.59

RoCE

20.87

RoNW

4.56

RoA

2.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.7

10.08

Dividend per share

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

5.96

9.17

Book value per share

44.78

57.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.63

5.36

P/CEPS

13.07

5.89

P/B

1.74

0.94

EV/EBIDTA

7.03

7.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0.34

Tax payout

-30.34

-29.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32.94

Inventory days

35.11

Creditor days

-23.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.32

-2.83

Net debt / equity

0.53

0.97

Net debt / op. profit

1.8

3.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.92

-91.29

Employee costs

-1.96

-1.89

Other costs

-5.72

-4.01

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

