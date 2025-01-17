Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.49
Op profit growth
50.85
EBIT growth
24.75
Net profit growth
32.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.38
2.79
EBIT margin
3.48
3.47
Net profit margin
1.69
1.59
RoCE
20.87
RoNW
4.56
RoA
2.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.7
10.08
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
5.96
9.17
Book value per share
44.78
57.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.63
5.36
P/CEPS
13.07
5.89
P/B
1.74
0.94
EV/EBIDTA
7.03
7.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0.34
Tax payout
-30.34
-29.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
32.94
Inventory days
35.11
Creditor days
-23.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.32
-2.83
Net debt / equity
0.53
0.97
Net debt / op. profit
1.8
3.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.92
-91.29
Employee costs
-1.96
-1.89
Other costs
-5.72
-4.01
