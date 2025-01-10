Creative Newtech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.27
12.6
13.65
11.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
186.47
87.94
61.72
41.12
Net Worth
210.74
100.54
75.37
52.72
Minority Interest
Debt
73.24
88.92
64.33
42.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.06
0.11
0.14
Total Liabilities
284.03
189.52
139.81
95.78
Fixed Assets
8.83
9.71
10.56
10.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.1
0.5
0.5
0.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.37
0.32
0.28
0.23
Networking Capital
226.79
171.78
122.55
80.84
Inventories
65.59
77.59
96.58
59.59
Inventory Days
42.7
Sundry Debtors
117.23
67.56
80.6
54.09
Debtor Days
38.76
Other Current Assets
95.18
91.77
51.97
59.47
Sundry Creditors
-42.12
-42
-76.01
-47.78
Creditor Days
34.24
Other Current Liabilities
-9.09
-23.14
-30.59
-44.53
Cash
16.94
7.2
5.91
4.16
Total Assets
284.03
189.51
139.8
95.79
