|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Creative Newtech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|CREATIVE NEWTECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Aug-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended June 2024 and Other business. Creative Newtech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024 for the Financial Results of Q1 for the period ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024 for Financial Results and Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Mar 2024
|8 Mar 2024
|To discuss and consider Slump Sale of Companys digital asset - ckartonline Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. Creative Newtech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.