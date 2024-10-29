iifl-logo-icon 1
Creative Newtech Ltd Board Meeting

Creative Newtech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Creative Newtech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
CREATIVE NEWTECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Aug-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended June 2024 and Other business. Creative Newtech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024 for the Financial Results of Q1 for the period ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202410 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024 for Financial Results and Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 20248 Mar 2024
To discuss and consider Slump Sale of Companys digital asset - ckartonline Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/03/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. Creative Newtech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

