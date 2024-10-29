Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Creative Newtech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

CREATIVE NEWTECH LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 12-Aug-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended June 2024 and Other business. Creative Newtech Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024 for the Financial Results of Q1 for the period ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 10 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024 for Financial Results and Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 8 Mar 2024

To discuss and consider Slump Sale of Companys digital asset - ckartonline Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024