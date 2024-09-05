Recommended final dividend of Re. 0.5/- (Fifty Paise only) per Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the Shareholders of the Company for the Financial year ended at March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 23-Sep-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)