TO THE MEMBERS OF CREATIVE NEWTECH LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of CREATIVE NEWTECH LIMITED (Formerly Known as CREATIVE PERIPHERALS AND DISTRIBUTION LTD.) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a Summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and Profit, Total Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our unmodified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit matters Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures included the following: The Company recognizes revenues when the control of goods are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the net consideration, which the Company expects to receive for those goods and/or services from customers in accordance with the terms of the contracts. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of applicable rebates, and discounts (variable consideration). • We read and evaluated the Companys revenue recognition policy and assessed its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers. The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, based on the terms of relevant contract and nature of discount and rebates arrangements, create complexities that require judgment in determining sales revenues. • We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to sales and applicable rebates/discounts. Considering the above factors and the risk associated with revenue recognition, we have determined the same to be a key audit matter. • We performed test for a sample of sales transactions by comparing the underlying sales invoices, sales orders and other related documents to assess that revenue is recognized on transfer of control to the customer in accordance with the terms of the contract. • We tested on a sample basis rebates and discount schemes as approved by the management to assess its accounting. For the samples selected, we also compared that the actual rebates and discounts recognized in respect of particular schemes do not exceed their approved amounts. • We tested on a sample basis, that revenue has been recognized in the proper period with reference to the supporting documents including confirmations from customers. • We read and assessed the relevant disclosures made in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. 2. Contingent liabilities relating to taxation, litigations and claims Our audit procedures included: The provisions and contingent liabilities relate to ongoing litigations and claims with various authorities. These relate to direct tax, various indirect taxes, etc. arising in the regular course of business. • Understanding the process followed by the company for assessment and determination of the amount for provisions and contingent liabilities relating to taxation, litigations. The assessment of a provision or contingent liability requires significant judgement by the company because of the inherent complexity in estimating future costs. • Involving subject matter experts with specialized skills and knowledge to assist in the assessment of the value of significant provisions and contingent liabilities relating to pending litigations, on sample basis, in light of the nature of the exposures, applicable regulations and related correspondence with the authorities. The amount recognized as a provision is the best estimate made by the management. The provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to changes in the outcomes of litigations and claims and the positions taken by the company. It involves significant judgement and estimation to determine the likelihood and timing of the cash outflows and interpretations of the legal aspects, tax legislations and judgments previously made by authorities. • We assessed managements conclusions through discussions held with their in-house legal counsel and understanding precedents in similar cases to establish the likelihood of outflow of economic resources being probable, possible or remote in respect of the litigations. • Assessing the adequacy and appropriateness of the companys disclosures in the financial statements.

Other information

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance for the standalone Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs. We exercise professionaljudgment and maintain professional

skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate Report in "Annexure 2".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed pending litigations which would impact its financial position in Note no. 35 of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in

Writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

FOR GUPTA RAJ & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

FIRM NO. 001687N

NIKUL JALAN PARTNER

Membership No.0112353

PLACE: MUMBAI

DATED: 27th May, 2023

UDIN: 23112353BGTLRO7083

Annexure 1 to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a)

(A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management according to a phased program designed to cover all the items over a period, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties recorded in the books of account of the Company are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year. Thus the requirement on reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) is not applicable to the Company.

(e) As informed by the management no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii)

(a) The inventory has been physically verified by management at the year end. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out during the year.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore by banks and/ or financial instruments based on the security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such returns/statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods.

(iii) According to the information and explanation provided to us, during the year, the company has not made any investments or has not provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties during the year,.

(a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement on reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that, the Investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) The company has no loans and advances in nature of loans. Thus the requirement of reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The company has not provided any loans and advances. Thus the requirement of reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The company had not provided any loans and advances which have fallen due during the year. Thus the requirement of reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The company has not granted any loans and advances, in nature of loans that are either repayable on demand or without specifying the terms of repayment.

(iv) As per the information and explanation given to us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As per the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the class of industry in which the Company falls, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period The Income Tax Act, 1961 Penalty demand 3.96 Financial Year 2008-09 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest Demand 0.69 Financial Year 2008-09 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Outstanding Tax Demand 5.26 Financial Year 2007-08 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Outstanding Tax Demand - CPC 3.59 Financial Year 2017-18 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Outstanding Tax Demand 25.78 Financial Year 2019-20 The Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST Assessment - DGGI 128.45 The Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST AUDIT 14.04 Financial Year 2017-21 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Value Added Tax Act Custom Duty (Showcause Notice) 186.19 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Value Added Tax Act Custom Duty (Showcause Notice) 230.34 - The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Value Added Tax Act Custom Duty (Showcause Notice for Penalty) 481.38 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Value Added Tax Act Outstanding tax demand with respect to VAT/ CST 78.67 Financial Year 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17

(viii) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

(ix)

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the records produced to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the records produced to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x)

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) or term loans hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the order is not applicable to Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi)

(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules with the Central Government.

(c) As informed by the management no whistle blower complaints has been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) As per the information and explanation given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv)

(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and as per our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the even date for the period under Audit.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)

a. As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence the provisions of (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has no CIC as part of the Group accordingly the clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

FOR GUPTA RAJ & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

FIRM NO. 001687N

NIKUL JALAN PARTNER

Membership No.0112353

PLACE: MUMBAI

DATED: 27th May, 2023

UDIN: 23112353BGTLRO7083

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CREATIVE NEWTECH LIMITED (Formerly Known as CREATIVE PERIPHERALS AND DISTRIBUTION LTD.) ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

FOR GUPTA RAJ & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

FIRM NO. 001687N

NIKUL JALAN PARTNER

Membership No.0112353

PLACE: MUMBAI

DATED: 27th May, 2023

UDIN : 23112353BGTLRO7083