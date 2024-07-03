iifl-logo-icon 1
MOS Utility Ltd Share Price

277.9
(-1.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open280
  • Day's High284
  • 52 Wk High374.95
  • Prev. Close280.95
  • Day's Low268
  • 52 Wk Low 86.55
  • Turnover (lac)65.58
  • P/E116.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)692.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

MOS Utility Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

280

Prev. Close

280.95

Turnover(Lac.)

65.58

Day's High

284

Day's Low

268

52 Week's High

374.95

52 Week's Low

86.55

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

692.96

P/E

116.1

EPS

2.42

Divi. Yield

0

MOS Utility Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

MOS Utility Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MOS Utility Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:06 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Apr-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.07%

Non-Promoter- 19.07%

Institutions: 19.07%

Non-Institutions: 27.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MOS Utility Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.94

19.16

0.19

0.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.22

7.23

8.96

6.4

Net Worth

74.16

26.39

9.15

6.59

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

186.77

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

186.77

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

6.31

MOS Utility Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MOS Utility Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MOS Utility Ltd

Summary

Summary

MOS Utility Limited was originally incorporated as MOS Utility Private Limited on July 27, 2009 as a Private Limited Company issued by RoC, Mumbai. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to MOS Utility Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 03, 2022. The Company operates the business of providing a platform to agents which then facilitates the booking of instant digital transfer of money to a bank account, AEPS, Micro ATM, NSDL kiosk, flight booking, hotel booking, recharge any cell phone and DTH, Bill payments of utility bills and insurance premium selling to travel, 2-wheeler and health insurance, CMS, courier services, Mera adhikar etc.The Company organize business under 7 primary business segments, comprising of banking, travel, insurance, utility services, entertainment services, franchisee and other services. It is technology provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology through an integrated business model via the online portal i.e. www.biz-solutionz.com. It provide courier franchise or authorise thier agents / distributor as Partner. As of September 30, 2022, Company had over 1,68,018 network partners which includes agents, distributors and master distributors for payment solutions, remittance, utility, travel and insurance products.As a part of business strategy on other business segment, the Company hived off their flight business unit together as a going c
Company FAQs

What is the MOS Utility Ltd share price today?

The MOS Utility Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹277.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of MOS Utility Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MOS Utility Ltd is ₹692.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MOS Utility Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MOS Utility Ltd is 116.1 and 9.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MOS Utility Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MOS Utility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MOS Utility Ltd is ₹86.55 and ₹374.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MOS Utility Ltd?

MOS Utility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 212.86%, 6 Month at 80.68%, 3 Month at -11.84% and 1 Month at 1.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MOS Utility Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MOS Utility Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.07 %
Institutions - 19.08 %
Public - 27.85 %

