SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹280
Prev. Close₹280.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.58
Day's High₹284
Day's Low₹268
52 Week's High₹374.95
52 Week's Low₹86.55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)692.96
P/E116.1
EPS2.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.94
19.16
0.19
0.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.22
7.23
8.96
6.4
Net Worth
74.16
26.39
9.15
6.59
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
186.77
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
186.77
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
6.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
MOS Utility Limited was originally incorporated as MOS Utility Private Limited on July 27, 2009 as a Private Limited Company issued by RoC, Mumbai. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to MOS Utility Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 03, 2022. The Company operates the business of providing a platform to agents which then facilitates the booking of instant digital transfer of money to a bank account, AEPS, Micro ATM, NSDL kiosk, flight booking, hotel booking, recharge any cell phone and DTH, Bill payments of utility bills and insurance premium selling to travel, 2-wheeler and health insurance, CMS, courier services, Mera adhikar etc.The Company organize business under 7 primary business segments, comprising of banking, travel, insurance, utility services, entertainment services, franchisee and other services. It is technology provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology through an integrated business model via the online portal i.e. www.biz-solutionz.com. It provide courier franchise or authorise thier agents / distributor as Partner. As of September 30, 2022, Company had over 1,68,018 network partners which includes agents, distributors and master distributors for payment solutions, remittance, utility, travel and insurance products.As a part of business strategy on other business segment, the Company hived off their flight business unit together as a going c
The MOS Utility Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹277.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MOS Utility Ltd is ₹692.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MOS Utility Ltd is 116.1 and 9.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MOS Utility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MOS Utility Ltd is ₹86.55 and ₹374.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MOS Utility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 212.86%, 6 Month at 80.68%, 3 Month at -11.84% and 1 Month at 1.02%.
