Summary

MOS Utility Limited was originally incorporated as MOS Utility Private Limited on July 27, 2009 as a Private Limited Company issued by RoC, Mumbai. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to MOS Utility Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 03, 2022. The Company operates the business of providing a platform to agents which then facilitates the booking of instant digital transfer of money to a bank account, AEPS, Micro ATM, NSDL kiosk, flight booking, hotel booking, recharge any cell phone and DTH, Bill payments of utility bills and insurance premium selling to travel, 2-wheeler and health insurance, CMS, courier services, Mera adhikar etc.The Company organize business under 7 primary business segments, comprising of banking, travel, insurance, utility services, entertainment services, franchisee and other services. It is technology provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology through an integrated business model via the online portal i.e. www.biz-solutionz.com. It provide courier franchise or authorise thier agents / distributor as Partner. As of September 30, 2022, Company had over 1,68,018 network partners which includes agents, distributors and master distributors for payment solutions, remittance, utility, travel and insurance products.As a part of business strategy on other business segment, the Company hived off their flight business unit together as a going c

Read More