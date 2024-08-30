MOS Utility Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economy Outlook

The July 2024 World Economic Outlook (WEO) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) presents a nuanced picture of the global economy, highlighting both opportunities and challenges. Global growth is expected to remain stable at 3.2% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, in line with earlier projections. However, varied economic performance across regions reflects complex underlying dynamics. Strong exports from Asia, particularly in technology, have bolstered global trade, while the US and Japan faced unexpected slowdowns due to weaker consumption and supply disruptions, respectively. Europe showed signs of recovery driven by the services sector, and China benefited from resurgent domestic consumption. in services, Inflation remains a significant complicating monetary policy normalization and raising the likelihood of prolonged high interest rates amid escalating trade tensions and policy uncertainties.

The report underscores that while global financial conditions remain accommodative, the rise in longer-term yields and buoyant corporate valuations pose fiscal discipline challenges.

Commodity prices have seen upward revisions, with energy prices expected to decline less than previously projected due to OPEC+ production cuts. Monetary policy rates are anticipated to decline in the latter half of 2024, though the pace will vary depending on inflation trends. Growth forecasts for advanced economies suggest a convergence, with the US and Japan adjusting downward while Europe shows modest improvements. Emerging markets, especially China and India, are projected to see stronger activity, though regional challenges like flooding in Brazil and conflicts in the Middle East persist.

For policymakers, the dual challenge is to restore price stability while addressing the legacies of recent crises. Central banks are advised to carefully sequence policy measures to manage inflation without stifling growth. Emerging markets need to navigate currency and capital flow volatility prudently, preserving foreign reserves and mitigating vulnerabilities from foreign-currency-denominated debt. Long-term growth prospects hinge on enhancing productivity, integrating women and immigrants into the workforce, and fostering multilateral cooperation to tackle global challenges like climate change. macrostructural reforms to ensure sustainable economic growth.

This creates the critical importance of strategic policy coordination to navigate the current economic landscape. Policymakers must balance inflation control with growth promotion, ensuring fiscal discipline and structural reforms.

The focus is on fostering resilience through enhanced productivity, effective resource allocation, and robust multilateral cooperation, vital for addressing global challenges and securing a stable economic future.

Indian Economy Outlook

The Indian economy in 2024 has demonstrated impressive resilience and robust growth, according to the latest provisional estimates by the National Statistical Organization. For the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), Indias real GDP is projected to have grown by 8.2%, surpassing the earlier estimate of 7.6%. This remarkable performance is evidenced by consistent quarterly growth rates of 8.2%, 8.1%, 8.6%, and 7.8% across contributor to Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4, respectively. A significant this economic surge is the Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), which registered a 9.0% increase, highlighting the nations potential for investment and economic expansion. Furthermore, Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) grew by 4.0% and 2.5%, respectively, indicating stable and robust domestic demand.

The real Gross Value Added (GVA) has also shown strong growth, estimated at 7.2% for FY24. The primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors exhibited growth rates of 2.1%, 9.7%, and 7.6%, respectively. Notably, the Manufacturing sector led with a 9.9% growth, followed by the Mining & Quarrying sector at

7.1%. These figures underscore the strength and -tion of Indias industrial sectors, instilling confidence in the countrys economic potential. Despite a global trade slowdown, Indias export growth remained positive at 2.6%, while imports surged by 10.9%, driven by the resilient economic performance and robust domestic demand.

Prudent fiscal -od, resulting in a fiscal deficit lower than estimated. The Con -troller General of Accounts (CGA) reported a fiscal deficit

5.6% of GDP for FY24, better than the 5.8% projected in the

Union Budget. Revenue and Primary deficits stood at 2.6% and 2.0% of GDP, respectively. Reflecting this fiscal prudence and strong economic fundamentals, S&P Global Ratings raised Indias outlook to ‘positive from ‘stable, affirming

BBB- sovereign credit rating. This upgrade is based on robust economic growth, improved government spending quality, and a strong political commitment to fiscal consolidation.

Fintech Industry in India

Indias FinTech ecosystem is remarkably diverse, encompassing payments, lending, stockbroking, insurance, and neo-banks. With over 2,100 startups and substantial international investments, India ranks as the third largest FinTech economy globally and is projected to drive $ 150 billion by FY 2025. diversifica The sectors growth is fuelled by a favourable demographic of tech-savvy individuals under 35, abundant capital, government initiatives, and supportive regulatory policies. Technological advancements have significantly improved internet and mobile access, further propelling the industrys expansion.

India boasts over 2,100 FinTech startups, attracting significant international investments. India is the third largest FinTech economy globally, projected to drive $ 150 billion by FY 2025.

Over the years, the FinTech sector in India has introduced several new trends and terms into everyday use, such as Universal Payments Interface (UPI), Bitcoins, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) models, Digital Banking, NeoBanking, and Open Bank- the ing. These innovations have transformed India into a more digitized country, with new-age FinTech companies leading the charge. The penetration of FinTech services is extending beyond major cities into tier 2 and tier 3 regions, indicating a broadening reach and a deepening impact on the future of financial services in the country.

New trends like UPI, Bitcoins, and Digital Banking are shaping the Indian FinTech landscape. FinTech services are expanding beyond major cities to tier 2 and tier 3 regions.

Government actions such as demonetization and the implementation of GST have significantly influenced the growth of

FinTech startups in India. Demonetization, in particular, acted as a catalyst for shifting from a paper-based, cash-driven economy to a digital, technology-driven platform. With over

2,000 FinTech startups, digitization in the finance sector has become a way of life, driving innovation and self-reliance across the nation. This transformative wave is establishing

India as a global leader in financial

Demonetization and GST have created substantial growth opportunities for FinTech startups. Digitization in the finance sector is driving innovation and self-reliance in India.

India - A Global FinTech Powerhouse

Source: Investindia Fintech Industry Trend in India Platform Digital for CreditLending: Lenders, A Unified Policymakers, Marketplace Firms, Analytics Firms, Consulting Firms, Law Firms, Regulators, and Knowledge Partners Cashless Economy:The Digital India programme is a flagship initiative by the Government of India, aiming to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. One of its key objectives is to promote a "Faceless, Paperless, Cashless" system. Insurance Technology:Over the past few years, there has been a notable increase in investments in this segment, along with the use of AI and ML to create customized product segments. Wealth Tech platforms:India currently boasts over 440 WealthTech start-ups offering services such as personal financemanagement, digital brokerage, financial research, and robo-advisors. The Government of India supports innovation in the sector: Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee (IMSC) on Fintech, Joint Working Groups on Fintech, GIFT City etc Blockchain:Blockchain technologies have seen widespread adoption for various purposes, including in the BFSI and healthcare sectors. Over the past few years, prominent Indian developers and service providers have emerged in this segment, enabling a wide array of use cases for these technologies. Government Initiative . India Stack Description: A set of APIs providing comprehensive digital infrastructure. Objective: Facilitate seamless digital integration for over 1.3 billion Aadhaar holders and various digital services. Digital India Programme Description: A flagship initiative to transform India into a digitally empowered society. Objective: Enhance online infrastructure and digital literacy for over 1 billion citizens. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) Description: A financial inclusion scheme providing universal banking access. Objective: Opened over 523.9 million new bank accounts. Startup India Initiative Description: Supports startups with financial aid, mentorship, and infrastructure. Objective: Provides tax exemptions and access to a 10,000 cr fund for startups. Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) Description: Promotes innovation and entrepreneurship. Objective: Supports startups and projects, including those in fintech, with funding and infrastructure National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) Initiatives Description: Manages payment systems like UPI, RuPay, and AEPS. Objective: Enhance digital payments and financial inclusion across 400+ million UPI users and RuPay cardholders. Financial Literacy Initiatives Description: Enhances financial literacy through national programs. Objective: Educate citizens on financial products, benefiting millions through the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE) and Centres for Financial Literacy (CFLs). Account Aggregator Framework Description: Allows secure, consent-based financial data sharing. Objective: Supports over 1.1 billion bank accounts, facilitating digital invoice financing and improved financial management MUDRA Scheme (Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency) Description: Provides financial support to micro and small enterprises. Objective: Disburses loans of up to 10 lakh to small businesses, including fintech startups. BharatNet Project Description: Provides high-speed broadband to rural areas. Objective: Improve connectivity for over 2.5 lakh gram panchayats,enhancingaccesstodigitalfinancialservices. Banking The Indian banking system includes 12 public sector banks, 21 private sector banks, 44 foreign banks, and 12 small finance banks, with a notable expansion of digital infrastructure. By April 2024, there were 1,736,972 micro-ATMs, 126,593 on-site ATMs and CRMs, and 91,826 off-site ATMs and CRMs. Digital adoption is on the rise, with 100% of new bank accounts in rural areas being opened digitally, and BCG predicts that digital payments will constitute 65% of all transactions by 2026. In 2023, public sector banks held assets worth US$ 1,686.70 billion, accounting for 58.31% of the total banking assets, while private sector banks had assets of US$ 1,016.39 billion. The interest income for public banks was US$ 102.4 billion, compared to US$ 70 billion for private banks. Indias digital lending market has shown robust growth, with a CAGR of 39.5% over the past decade. The market is projected to exceed US$ 720 billion by 2030, making up nearly 55% of the anticipated US$ 1.3 trillion digital lending market highlights opportunity in the country. This significant the increasing reliance on digital financial services, reflecting a broader shift towards digitalization in Indias banking and financial sectors. Travel and Tourism In 2023, the travel and tourism industry contributed over USD 199.3 billion to the global GDP, and this figure is expected to rise to USD 512 billion by 2028. In India, the industrys direct contribution to the GDP is projected to grow annually at a rate of 7-9% from 2019 to 2030. Revenue from religious tourism destinations nearly doubled in 2022, reaching 1,34,543 cr (USD 16.2 billion), up from 65,070 cr (USD 7.8 billion) in 2021, according to the Ministry of Tourism. By 2028, Indias tourism and hospitality sector is anticipated to generate over USD 59 billion in revenue, with Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) projected to reach 30.5 million. The Indian travel market is forecasted to grow to USD 125 billion by FY27, up from an estimated USD 75 billion in FY20. International tourist arrivals are also expected to hit 30.5 million by 2028. Insurance In FY24, the Indian non-life insurance industry saw a 19.5% increase in premium income, reaching 1,14,972 crore (US$13.8 billion), driven by strong demand for health and motor policies. Growth slowed slightly to 14.86% in the first half of FY24, compared to 15.30% the previous year. Key drivers included health insurance, motor, and crop insurance, with notable contributions from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The motor insurance sector is expected to grow long-term due to automotive expansion and greater coverage. India is set to become the sixth-largest insurance market within a decade, bolstered by favorable regulations and a rise in private sector market share from 15% in 2004 to 62% in FY23. Logistic The Indian logistics industry is rapidly growing, driven by a booming e-commerce market and technological advancements, and is predicted to account for 14.4% of the GDP. Valued at US$ 250 billion in 2021, it is expected to reach US$ 380 billion by 2025 with a 10%-12% annual growth rate. Employing 22 million people, the sector has evolved to include end-to-end product management, last-mile delivery, predictive planning, and analytics. It is highly fragmented, with over 1,000 participants, including local and global players, and e-commerce startups. Technology solutions like TMS and WMS have improved operational efficiency and customer service. The government aims to reduce logistics costs from 13-14% to 10% of the GDP. As of FY21, roads dominate the sector with a 73% share, followed by rail (18%), water (5%), and air (5%). Source:IBEF Opportunities and Threats Opportunities 1. Growing Digital Economy: Increasing adoption of digital services in India presents a significant opportunity. 2. Expansion into New Markets: Potential to expand services into untapped rural and semi-urban areas. 3. Technological Advancements: Leveraging emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and machine learning to enhance service offerings. 4. Government Initiatives: Support from government programs aimed at promoting digital payments and financial inclusion. 5. Increasing Financial Literacy: Rising awareness and education about digital financial services among the population. Threats 1. Intense Competition: Strong competition from both established financial institutions and new fintech startups. 2. Regulatory Changes: Potential changes in regulations that could impact business operations. 3. Cybersecurity Risks: Increased risk of cyber-attacks and data breaches as the company expands its digital footprint. 4. Economic Uncertainty: Economic downturns or instability could affect customer spending and service uptake. 5. Technological Obsolescence: Rapid technological changes could render existing platforms and services outdated. Company and Business Overview MOS Utility Limited has established itself as a frontrunner in the Indian digital fintech market, leveraging a comprehensive suite of services to drive financial inclusion and digital transformation across the nation. With a vast network encompassing 1,81,000 agents, 13,850 distributors,1500 master distributors, and 250 MOS Seva Kendras, the company ensures its services reach every corner of India, including rural and remote areas. The managements strategic focus on integrating diverse offerings such as banking, utility, and travel services on a single platform has set MOS apart from its competitors, providing a seamless user experience and maximizing earning potential for its partners. By transforming retail locations into fintech hubs and enabling hassle-free, efficient transactions through micro ATMs and Aadhaar-enabled payment systems, MOS facilitates secure financial access and reliable government-backed payments. The companys commitment to the "Vocal for Local" initiative further strengthens its market presence by empowering local entrepreneurs and creating economic growth opportunities. As the preferred partner for major institutions like IRCTC, SBI, NSDL, and BOI, MOS Utility Limited continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, ensuring comprehensive coverage of banking, utilities, travel, and insurance services. The managements vision to be the premier fintech solutions provider in India, coupled with its robust technology support and customer-centric approach, positions MOS Utility Limited as a catalyst for financial empowerment and technological advancement in the rapidly evolving Indian market. Performance Overview

Particulars 2022 2023 2024 ( in Lakhs) Revenue Breakup Banking Segment 228.77 614.70 839.70 Utility Segment 7,013.36 7,809.87 12,952.55 Travel 103.57 162.88 162.92 Entertainment 211.77 1,735.22 1,945.29 Other Services 176.64 291.75 1,555.56 Other Income 353.00 351.95 617.99 Total 7,734.10 10,614.41 17,456.02 Turnover Breakup Banking Segment 45,260.14 1,16,034.88 1,56,335.45 Utility Segment 7,318.72 8,390.66 13,987.97 Travel 3,679.29 6,221.04 6,471.64 Entertainment 211.77 1,735.22 1,945.29 Other Services 224.82 336.13 1,598.83 Other Income 353.00 351.95 617.99 Total 56,694.73 1,32,717.92 service offerings and its 1,80,339.19

The financial performanceofMOSUtilityLimitedfrom2022 or. sect to 2024 reflects significant underscoring its robust market position in Indias digital fintech landscape. The banking segment has seen a remarkable increase, with revenue escalating from 228.77 lakhs in 2022 to 839.70 lakhs in 2024, driven by the expansion of micro-ATMs, AEPS, and other banking services. Similarly, the utility segment has demonstrated impressive growth, with revenue soaring from 7,013.36 lakhs in 2022 to 12,952.55 lakhs in 2024, reflecting the high demand for digital bill payments and mobile recharges. This upward trend is indicative of MOS Utilitys ability to effectively capture and capitalize on the increasing reliance on digital financial services in India. nI comparison to the broader market, MOS Utility Limiteds diverse service portfolio and extensive network have enabled it to outperform many of its competitors. The companys entertainment segment, which grew from 211.77 lakhs in 2022 to 1,945.29 lakhs in 2024, highlights its strategic diversification and ability to tap into emerging markets. Meanwhile, the travel segments steady growth, despite challenges in the broader travel industry, underscores MOSs resilience and adaptability. The substantial increase in total revenue from 7,734.10 lakhs in 2022 to 17,456.02 lakhs in 2024, alongside the total turnover reaching 1,80,339.19 lakhs, illustrates the companys successful market penetration and the efficacy of its integrated service approach. This comprehensive growth trajectory not only reaffirms MOS Utility Limiteds leadership in the fintech sector but also positions it as a pivotal player driving financial inclusion and digital empowerment in India. Growth strategy and Outlook Expanding Reach and Network By 2030, MOS Utility Limited aims to establish 1,000 MOS Sewa Kendras across India, significantly increasing its physical presence and accessibility. This expansion is projected to enhance customer engagement and service delivery, positioning MOS Utility as a key player in the financial inclusion landscape. Strengthening Agent Network MOS Utility plans to grow its agent network to 3,00,000 agents nationwide. This extensive network will not only amplify the companys reach but also empower local entrepreneurs, creating a robust ecosystem for delivering a wide array of services. Scaling Financial Services The company is targeting a revenue from operations of 1,000 crores by 2030. This ambitious goal reflects MOS Utilitys confidence in its diversified ability to capture a larger market share in the rapidly evolving fintech across all segments, Enhancing Transaction Volume With a projected gross transaction value of 15,000 crores, MOS Utility aims to become a dominant player in digital transactions. This substantial increase in transaction volume will be driven by the companys comprehensive suite of services, including banking, utility payments, travel bookings, and entertainment. Expanding Digital Banking Solutions The number of Kiosk Banks (CSP) is expected to reach 15,000 further strengthening MOS Utilitys banking infrastructure. These kiosks will provide essential banking services to underserved areas, promoting financial inclusion and digital literacy. Innovating with Technology The launch of the Super B2B App, dubbed "Connecting Bharat," will be a cornerstone of MOS Utilitys strategy. This digital platform will integrate multiple services, offering a seamless user experience and driving adoption among businesses and consumers a like. Market Position and Competitive Advantage MOS Utility Limiteds Vision 2030 sets it apart from competitors by focusing on comprehensive growth and technological innovation. The companys strategy to expand its physical and digital presence, coupled with its strong agent network, positions it to capitalize on the increasing demand for digital financial services. As the fintech market in India continues to grow, MOS Utilitys holistic approach will likely result in sustained growth and a stronger market position, driving financial inclusion and digital empowerment across the nation. Financials In FY24, MOS Utility Limited has demonstrated substantial growth in standalone revenue and income compared to FY23. Our revenue surged from 106.14 crores in FY23 to 174.56 crores in FY24, marking an impressive increase of 68.42 crores, which translates to a 64.47% growth. This significant rise is a strong indicator of our expanding market presence and successful business strategies. Additionally, our other income also saw a notable increase from 3.52 crores to 6.18 cr, reflecting a 75.57% growth. This contributed to our total income increase from 109.66 cr in FY23 to 180.74 cr in FY24, an overall growth of 64.83%. Regarding our expenditure, the total in FY24 rose to 164.72 crores from 99.04 crores in FY23, an increase of 66.32%. This increase is primarily driven by higher raw material expenses, which grew by 63.17%, reaching 151.21 cr from 92.67 cr. Employee benefit expenses more than doubled, from 3.14 cr to 7.21 cr indicating a substantial investment in our human resources. Despite these higher expenses, we managed increased to improve our profitability by 50.71%, from 10.63 cr in FY23 to 16.02 cr in FY24. Furthermore, our PBT saw a substantial increase of 79.92%, growing from 7.32 cr in FY23 to 13.17 cr in FY24. Our PAT almost doubled, with an increase of 84.51%, reaching 10.48 cr in FY24 from 5.68 cr in FY23. Our Total Comprehensive Income grew by 91.69%, from 5.42 cr in FY23 to 10.39 cr in FY24, reflecting our overall profitability and financial health. Notably, our Net Profit Margin increased from 4.94% to 5.75%, showing enhanced efficiency and profitability. EPS improved from 3.72 to 4.17, indicating higher returns for our shareholders. Looking ahead, our future growth outlook is reinforced by these strategic initiatives and strong financial performance. MOS Utility Limited demonstrated strong consolidated growth from FY22 to FY24. Revenues surged from 106.14 crore in FY23 to 186.77 crore in FY24, reflecting increased demand and business expansion. EBITDA improved to 17.85 crore in FY24, despite a slight dip in EBITDA margin from 9.69% to 9.25%. Profit 12.13 crore, improving PAT margins to 6.24%. The companys ROE stood at 15.41% in FY24, with a robust balance sheet showing net worth growing to 78.77 crore. Current ratio improved from 2.35 to 2.65, indicating better liquidity, and debt-to-equity reduced to 0.06, reflecting stronger financial stability.

Ratio FY24 FY23 Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio 27.81 46.11 Inventory Turnover Ratio 51.28 103.64 Current Ratio 2.65 2.35 Debt Equity Ratio 0.06 0.30 Net Profit Ratio (%) 6.45 5.11

Risk and Concern Regulatory and Compliance Risks Impact of Regulatory Changes: The fintechindustry is highly regulated, and any changes in financial regulations or compliance requirements could impact MOS Utilitys operations. Adapting to new regulations or policy shifts could incur additional costs and operational adjustments. Compliance with Data Protection Laws: As the company dealswithvastamountsofsensitivefinancialand personal data, ensuring compliance with data protection laws and regulations is crucial. Non-compliance could lead to penalties and reputational damage. Cybersecurity Threats Increased Risk of Cyber Attacks: As MOS Utility expands its digital footprint, it becomes a more attractive target for cyber-attacks. This includes risks of data breaches, hacking, and fraudulent activities that could compromise customer information and financial Investment in Cybersecurity Measures: The need for ongoing investment in robust cybersecurity infrastructure is essential to protect against evolving threats. Failure to adequately secure reputationalits systems could lead to significant losses. Economic and Market Uncertainty Economic Downturns: Economic instability or downturns could impact consumer spending and financial activity, affecting the companys revenue streams. Economic slowdowns may reduce demand for certain services and strain financial performance. Volatility in Financial Markets: Fluctuations in global financial markets can affect investment returns and business operations, potentially impacting MOS Utilitys financial stability and growth Tax (PAT) also saw a healthy rise, reaching prospects. Competitive Pressures Intense Competition: The fintech sector is highly competitive, with numerous startups and established financialinstitutions vying for market share. MOS Utility must continuously innovate and differentiate itself to maintain its competitive edge. Price Wars and Margin Pressures: Competitive pricing strategies by rivals could lead to reduced profitmargins and increased pressure to offer discounts or lower fees, affecting overall profitability. Operational and Technological Risks Scalability of Technology: As MOS Utility scales its operations and expands its service offerings, ensuring the scalability and reliability of its technological infrastructure is critical. Technological failures or inefficiencies could disrupt services and impact customer satisfaction. Adaptation to Technological Changes: The rapid pace of technological advancements requires continuous updates and adaptations. Failing to keep up with technological trends could result in obsolescence and loss of market relevance. Human Resource At MOS Utility Limited, our human resources are pivotal to driving the companys vision and achieving our strategic goals. As of FY24, we have significantly expanded our workforce to support our rapid growth, reflecting our commitment to investing in talent and fostering a culture of excellence. With 239 dedicated staff members, our team is the backbone of our success. Our employee benefit expenses increased substantially, highlighting our dedication to attracting, retaining, and nurturing top talent. We are proud of our comprehensive training and development. programs, which equip our employees with the skills needed to thrive in the fast-evolving fintech landscape. Our focus on employee well-being, diversity, and inclusion ensures a supportive and dynamic work environment, enabling our team to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to enhancing our human capital through strategic recruitment, professional development opportunities, and a collaborative corporate culture, positioning MOS Utility as an employer of choice and a catalyst for sustainable success. Internal Control Systems and their adequacy The Company maintains an effective internal control system tailored to the size, nature, and complexity of its operations. This system is responsible for managing emerging risks within the organization, ensuring the reliability of financial information, timely reporting of operational and financial activities, safeguarding assets, and strict compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The Companys internal auditors regularly monitor and assess these controls. The Audit Committee reviews the audit reports frequently and ensures that any deviations are addressed promptly. Key observations are communicated to management, which takes immediate corrective action. Cautionary Statement The Companys objectives, projections, outlook, expectations, estimates, and other information expressed in the Management Discussion and Analysis may be considered forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company cannot guarantee. Several circumstances, some of which the Company may not have direct control over, could substantially impact the Companys operations. As a result, actual results may differ materially from such projections, whether expressed or implied, due to factors beyond the Companys ability to successfully implement its growth strategy. The Company assumes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to publicly amend, modify, or revise them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of the statement based on subsequent development, information, or events. The Management of MOS Utility Limited presents below an analysis of its performance during the year under review, i.e., accounting year ended 31st March, 2024 (for the period April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024). Directors Report To, The Members MOS Utility Limited Your Directors have the pleasure of presenting their 15th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. 1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY The Standalone and Consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The financial statements under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Financial Summary as under: [Amount in Lakhs]

Particulars Standalone Consolidation 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Profit Before interest, Depreciation & Tax 1,60,173 1,06,253 1,78,517 1,06,253 Less: Finance Cost 5,530 11,649 5,519 11,649 Less: Depreciation & Amortization Expense 22,915 21,639 23,114 21,639 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 1,31,728 73,236 1,49,884 73,236 Provision for Tax: Income Tax 29,901 15,728 31,254 15,728 Deferred Tax (2,773) (583) (2,442) (583) Earlier year short/excess tax (224) 1,285 (275) 1,285 Profit/(loss) after Tax 1,04,824 56,806 1,21,348 56,806 Add :- Other comprehensive income (934) (2,584) (793) (2,584) Balance carried to Balance Sheet 1,03,891 54,221 1,20,554 54,221

2. DIVIDEND During the Year under review the Company has not declared any Dividend. 3. RESERVES AND SURPLUS The balance of the Profit & Loss statement is 1038.91 Lakhs in the Financial Year under review. The total reserves for the Financial Year 2023-2024 is 4922.48 Lakhs. 4. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN: As per the amendment in Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, a company shall not be required to attach the extract of the annual return with the Boards Report in Form No. MGT-9, in case the web link of such annual return has been disclosed in the Boards report in accordance with sub section (3) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Annual return will be placed on the web link of the company viz., https://mos-world.com/investor-relations 5. SHARE CAPITAL A. Authorized Capital The company has notincreaseditsauthorizedcapitalduringthefinancialyear under review. B. Paid up share capital The Company has increased its paid-up share capital as mentioned below during the period under review:

Sr. Increase from Increase to Date of Board Meeting No. 1. 19,16,11,860 24,93,55,860 12th April 2023

The total paid up share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is 24,93,55,860 comprising of 2,49,35,586 Equity Shares of 10/- each. 6. BUSINESS OUTLOOK drive across Ourcompanyhaveundertaken India, starting in April. We have significant strategically recruited field staff and telesales teams to accelerate our franchisee onboarding process. Through this nationwide hiring initiative, we will expand our workforce and strengthen our presence across the country, enabling us to serve our customers better and capture new opportunities. To further enhance customer engagement and loyalty, we have introduced innovative marketing strategies, including the implementation of loyalty programs. These programs are designed to reward our valued customers for their continued trust and support. By offering exclusive personalized bonuses and incentives, we aim to foster long-term relationships, increase customer satisfaction, and drive customer advocacy. Our marketing team has been diligently working on implementing these strategies, ensuring their effectiveness and resonance with our target audience. 7. THE CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS No change in the nature of business activities during the year. 8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION No material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the ends of the Financial Year of the Company i.e., 31st March, 2024. 9. MATERIAL EVENTS OCCURRED DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR The material events occurred during financial year is as follows: i. Subsequent to filing of Draft Red Herring Prospectus and Red Herring Prospectus the company filed Prospectus on 10th April 2023. ii. Further, the Company got listed on NSE – SME Emerge platform on 18th April, 2023. iii. The company has incorporated a new company named MOS LOGCONNECT PRIVATE LIMITED and holds 61% stake in the said company. Therefore, the said company is now the Subsidiary of MOS Utility Limited. iv. Change in designation of Mr. Chirag Shah from Chief Executive Officer to Additional Executive Director of the company w.e.f. 1st June, 2023. Further, he got regularized as Executive Director of the Company in the Annual General Meeting dated 2nd August, 2023. v. Appointment of Mr. Jignesh Juthani as a Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f 1st June, 2023. vi. The company has acquired shares of a company named INDICORE INFOCOMM PRIVATE LIMITED and holds 51% stake in the said company. Therefore, the said company is now the Subsidiary of MOS Utility Limited. vii. Resignation of Mr. Aladiyan Manickam, Independent Director of the Company with effect from 22nd January, 2024. viii. Appointment of Ms. Heena Jaysinghani as Additional Independent director with effect from 22nd January, 2024. ix. The company has acquired shares of a company named JC VENTURES PRIVATE LIMITED and holds 51% stake in the said company. Therefore, the said company is now the Subsidiary of MOS Utility Limited. 10. MATERIAL EVENTS OCCURRED AFTER END OF FINANCIAL YEAR The material events that occurred after the end of financial year is as follow: i. Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kulkarni as an Independent Director with effect from 12th April, 2024 for the term of 5 years (Five Years) with effect from 12th April, 2024 to 1st April 2029. ii. Regularization of Ms. Heena Jaysinghani as an Independent director in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 8th May 2024. iii. Increase in Authorised Capital and the Alteration of Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the company. An application for in-principal approval has been submitted to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to offer, issue, and allot equity shares (other than cash) and convertible warrants on a preferential basis. We are currently awaiting approval from NSE. iv. MATTERS RELATED TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL A. BOARD DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL As on March 31, 2024 the following Directors and KMPs are acting on the Board of the Company:

Sr Name of the Directors DIN/PAN Designation No 1. Ravi Natvarlal Ruparelia 09091603 Managing Director 2. Chirag Dineshbhai Shah 01787586 Executive Director 3. Santosh Ramarao Mijgar 02126203 Executive Director 4. Hiteshbhai Gelabhai Ramani 02682905 Non-Executive Director 5. Anjeeta Anand Mishra 09799768 Independent Director 6. Heena Rajendra Jaysinghani 02682905 Independent Director 7. Jignesh Juthani AEZPJ8788H Chief Executive Officer 8. Pradeep Kumar Vishwakarma AXDPV5358E Chief Financial Officer 9. Mansi Sharad Bhatt CMHPB1395L Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

Following are the changes in the composition of the Board of Directors during the year. a. Appointments: Mr. Jignesh Juthani was appointed as a Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from 1 st June, 2023. • Mr. Chirag Dineshhai Shah, was appointed as an Additional Executive Director with effect from 1st June, 2023. • Ms. Heena Jaysinghani, Independent Director of the company, was appointed on 22nd January, 2024 for the term of 5 years (Five Years) with effect from 22nd January, 2024 to 22nd January 2029. b. Resignations: • Mr. Aladiyan Manickam resigned from the post of Independent Director of the company with effect from 22nd January, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of section 152 of the Act, Mr. Ravi Natvarlal Ruparelia (09091603), retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. Profileand other information of Mr. Ravi Ruparelia as required under Regulation 26, Regulation 36 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standard - 2 is given as an Annexure to the Notice convening this Annual General Meeting. No Independent Director was due to be re-appointed during the year. B. DECLARATIONS BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS The Company has received the following declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that: • They meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Act, read with the Schedules and Rules issued thereunder, as well as of Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations In terms of Rule 6(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. • In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties. • In terms of Regulation 25(9) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors has ensured the veracity of the disclosures made under Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations by the Independent Directors of the Company. None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. 11. BOARD MEETINGS A calendar of Meetings were prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. 9 (nine) Board Meetings were held during the financial st March, 2024. The maximum gap between yearended 31 two consecutive meetings was not more than one hundred and twenty days. The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards in respect of all the above Board meetings. The details of which are as follows:

Sr. Date of Meeting Board Strength No. of Directors Present No. 1. 10/04/2023 5 5 2. 12/04/2023 5 5 3. 15/05/2023 5 5 4. 30/05/2023 5 5 5. 23/06/2023 6 6 6. 11/08/2023 6 6 7. 09/11/2023 6 6 8. 17/01/2024 6 6 9. 07/02/2024 6 6

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. 12. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD There are currently three committees of the Board, as follows: A. Audit Committee The Audit Committee of the Company reviews the reports to be submitted with the Board of Directors with respect of auditing and accounting matters. It also supervises the Companys financial reporting process. The composition of the Committee is as under:

Sr. Category Designation No. Name 1. Ms. Heena Jaysinghani Independent Director Chairperson 2. Mrs. Anjeeta Mishra Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Hitesh Ghelabhai Ramani Non-Executive Director Member

During the Financial Year 3 (Three) Meetings of the Audit Committee were held on 30th May 2023, 9th November 2023 and 7th February, 2024. During the year under review, all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. B. Nomination and Remuneration Committee The composition of the Committee constituted as under:

Sr. Category Designation No. Name 1. Mrs. Anjeeta Mishra Independent Director Chairperson 2. Ms. Heena Jaysinghani Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Hitesh Ghelabhai Ramani Non-Executive Director Member

During the Financial Year 3 (Three) Meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held on 30th May 2023, 23rd June 2023, 7th February 2024. In terms of the applicable provisions of the act, read with the rules framed thereunder and the SEBI Regulations, the Board has placed a policy for appointment, removal and remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Managerial personnel and also on Board diversity, succession planning and Evaluation of Directors. The remuneration paid to the Directors, KMP of the company are as per the terms laid down under the NRC Policy of the company. C. Stakeholders Relationship Committee The composition of the Committee constituted is under;

Sr. Category Designation No. Name 1. Mrs. Anjeeta Mishra Independent Director Chairperson 2. Ms. Heena Jaysinghani Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Hitesh Ghelabhai Ramani Non-Executive Director Member

1 (one) Stakeholders Relationship Committee meeting was held during the reporting Financial Year on 7th February, 2024. 13. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF DIRECTORS, COMMITTEE AND BOARD: Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out Annual Performance Evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its all Committees. The Boards functioning was evaluated on various aspects, including inter-alia the Structure of the Board, Meetings of the Board, Functions of the Board, Degree of fulfilmentof key responsibilities, Establishment and delineation of responsibilities to various Committees, Effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning. The Committees of the Board were assessed on the degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities, adequacy of Committee composition and effectiveness of meetings. The Directors were evaluated on aspects such as attendance, contribution at Board/Committee Meetings and guidance/support to the Management outside Board/Committee Meetings. 14. REMUNERATION POLICY The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for the selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The same has been placed on the website of the company on https://mos-world.com/investor-relations 15. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors would like to state that: a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed. b) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company for the year under review. c) The directors have taken proper and sufficientcare for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. d) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis. e) The directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. f) The directors have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively. 16. AUDIT REPORT AND AUDITORS STATUTORY AUDITORS Mathia& Co., Chartered Accountant, (FRN: 126504W) is appointed as Statutory Auditors ofthe Company from the conclusion of the Annual GeneralMeeting [AGM] heldin theyear 2021 tilltheconclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2026. They have confirmed their eligibility under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder. As required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Auditors have also confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The Board has duly examined the Statutory Auditor sreport on accounts which is self- explanatory and clarifications wherever necessary, have been included in the Notes to Financial Statements of the Annual Report. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR In terms of Section 204 of the Act and the Rules made there under, M/S Shah & Santoki Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, were appointed as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Auditors have submitted their report, confirming compliance by the Company with all the provisions of applicable corporate laws. The Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, disclaimer or adverse remark. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed as Annexure – I to this report. INTERNAL AUDITOR The Company appointed Shailesh R & Co, Chartered Accountant Firm, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended 2023-24. 17. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 43(a)(ii) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 The Company has not issued any shares with di erential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a) (ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished. 18. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 54(1)(d) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013: The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished. 19. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD MEETINGS AND GENERAL MEETINGS The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board Meetings and General Meetings 20. DISCLOSURES UNDER SECTION 22 OF THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 The Company has in place an anti-sexual harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("SH Act"). Internal Complaints Committees have been set up in accordance with the provisions of SH Act at the work place to redress sexual harassment compliant received. All employees (permanent or contractual trainees) are covered under the policy. No complaint was received from any employees of the Company or otherwise during the financial year 2023-2024 and hence no complaint is outstanding as on 31st March 2024 for redressal. 21. VIGIL MECHANISM The Board of Directors of the Company has, pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, framed "Vigil Mechanism Policy" for Directors and Employees of the Company to provide a mechanism which ensures adequate safeguards to Employees and Directors from any victimization on raising of concerns of any violations of legal or regulatory requirements, incorrect or misrepresentation of any, financial statements and reports, etc. The employees of the Company have the right/option to report their concern/grievance to the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations. 22. RISK MANAGEMENT: All material Risks faced by the Company are identifiedandassessed.Foreachoftherisksidentified,corresponding controls are assessed, and policies and procedures are put in place for monitoring, mitigating and reporting risk on a periodic basis 23. CODE OF CONDUCT The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day-to-day business operations of the Company. The code laid down by the Board is known as "Code of Business Conduct" which forms an Appendix to the Code. The Code has been posted on the Companys website. 24. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY Your Company has an effective internal control and risk-mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standards operating procedures. The Companys internal control system is commensurate to the size, scale and complexities of its operations. 25. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES With reference to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013, all transactions entered by the Company during FY 2023-2024 with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any contract or arrangement or transaction with related parties as per section 188(1) of the Act, which could be considered a material transaction and all the related party transactions entered by the company during the financial year were at arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. The details of the related party transactions entered during the year are provided in the accompanying financial statements. Disclosure related to contracts/arrangements with related parties are as per AOC 2 - (Annexure II) 26. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are NIL during the year. 27. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS During the year under review, your Company maintained cordial relationships with employees at all levels. 28. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES As on the date of this report, the Company has its Equity Shares listed on the SME platform at the National Stock Exchange. 29. DETAILS WITH REFERENCE TO SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATE COMPANY In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, and the relevant rules, we provide the following details regarding our Subsidiary, Joint Venture, and Associate Companies for the financial year: I. Subsidiaries: MOS Logconnect Private Limited: It is our subsidiary, we have 61% Stake in MOS Logconnect Private Limited. Indicore Infocomm Private Limited: We have fifty one percent stake in Indicore Infocomm Private Limited. JC Ventures Private Limited: It is our subsidiary, we have 51% Stake in JC Ventures Private Limited. II. Joint Ventures: Our Company does not have any Joint Ventures in the financial year under review. III. Associate Companies: Our Company does not have any Joint Ventures in the financial year under review. According to Section 129(3) of the Act, the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries are prepared in accordance with the relevant Indian Accounting Standard specified under the and form part of this Annual Report. A statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates in Form No. AOC-1 is given in this Annual Report as Annexure III Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the financial statements along with other relevant documents, in respect of subsidiaries, are available on the website of the Company, on https://mos-world.com/investor-relations. The details of the business of key operating subsidiaries during FY 2023-24 are given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report. 32. LOANS / GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER PROVISIONS OF SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013 Following are the details of Loans or Investment by the Company during the FY 2023-2024: (Amount in Lakhs)

Name of the Company Nature of Investment Amount Invested or given as Loan Date of Approval 1. Indicore Infocomm Private Limited Acquisition 183.60 17/01/2024 2. JC Ventures Private Limited Acquisition 306.00 07/02/2024 3. MOS Logconnect Private Limited Acquisition 0.61 15/05/2023 4. JC Ventures Private Limited Loan given 14.25 NA 5. MOS Logconnect Private Limited Loan given 30.76 NA

33. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 135 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013: Based on the financials of the year 2022-2023, the provisions under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 were not applicable for the financial year under review. Note: "During the financial year under review, Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 was not applicable to our company. However, according to the financials of this year i.e., FY 23-24, Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 will be applicable to us starting next year i.e., FY 24-25." 34. OTHER INFORMATION Your Directors hereby states that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: 1. The Company has not accepted deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act; 2. No significant material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the companys operations in future. 3. Since the Companys securities are listed on EMERGE SME Platform of NSE, by virtue of Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in Regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the Company. Hence Corporate Governance does not form part of this Boards Report. 4. There are no employees who are in receipt of salary in excess of the limits prescribed under the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. 35. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014: The disclosures as per Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 have been marked as (Annexure III). ACKNOWLEDGMENT Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.