|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on September 02, 2024. Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
|EGM
|12 Apr 2024
|8 May 2024
|Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 12, 2024. MOS Utility Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 08-May-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/04/2024) MOS Utility Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum / Corrigendum to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024) MOS Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024) MOS Utility Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 08, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024) MOS Utility Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum / Corrigendum - 2 to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting which was held on May 08, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
