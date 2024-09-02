Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 12, 2024. MOS Utility Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 08-May-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/04/2024) MOS Utility Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum / Corrigendum to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024) MOS Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024) MOS Utility Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 08, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024) MOS Utility Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum / Corrigendum - 2 to Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting which was held on May 08, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)