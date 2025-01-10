iifl-logo-icon 1
MOS Utility Ltd Balance Sheet

270.5
(-1.81%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.94

19.16

0.19

0.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.22

7.23

8.96

6.4

Net Worth

74.16

26.39

9.15

6.59

Minority Interest

Debt

1.4

7.8

12.96

6.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0.47

Total Liabilities

75.56

34.19

22.12

13.14

Fixed Assets

12.96

11.51

13.28

5.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

18.43

11.71

2.87

0.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.05

0

0.22

Networking Capital

37.69

9.57

5.17

5.3

Inventories

0.76

0.47

1.04

0.36

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.28

4.13

0.48

3.41

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

38.91

23.27

17.26

13.4

Sundry Creditors

-1.93

-5.43

-5.11

-1.43

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.33

-12.87

-8.5

-10.44

Cash

6.42

1.35

0.82

1.34

Total Assets

75.57

34.19

22.14

13.15

