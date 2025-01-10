MOS Utility Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.94
19.16
0.19
0.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.22
7.23
8.96
6.4
Net Worth
74.16
26.39
9.15
6.59
Minority Interest
Debt
1.4
7.8
12.96
6.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.47
Total Liabilities
75.56
34.19
22.12
13.14
Fixed Assets
12.96
11.51
13.28
5.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.43
11.71
2.87
0.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.05
0
0.22
Networking Capital
37.69
9.57
5.17
5.3
Inventories
0.76
0.47
1.04
0.36
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.28
4.13
0.48
3.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
38.91
23.27
17.26
13.4
Sundry Creditors
-1.93
-5.43
-5.11
-1.43
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.33
-12.87
-8.5
-10.44
Cash
6.42
1.35
0.82
1.34
Total Assets
75.57
34.19
22.14
13.15
