iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MOS Utility Ltd Board Meeting

278.5
(5.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:04:23 PM

MOS Utility CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Other business matters Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting21 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
To consider other business matters Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 10, 2024 to consider other business matters.
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters MOS : 12-Apr-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on April 10, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 12, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024) Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/04/2024) Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised outcome of Board meeting held on April 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/04/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024.
Board Meeting17 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 17, 2024.

MOS Utility: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MOS Utility Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.