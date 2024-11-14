|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Other business matters Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|To consider other business matters Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 10, 2024 to consider other business matters.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Apr 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters MOS : 12-Apr-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on April 10, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on April 12, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024) Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/04/2024) Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised outcome of Board meeting held on April 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 17, 2024.
