MOS Utility Ltd Summary

MOS Utility Limited was originally incorporated as MOS Utility Private Limited on July 27, 2009 as a Private Limited Company issued by RoC, Mumbai. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to MOS Utility Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on August 03, 2022. The Company operates the business of providing a platform to agents which then facilitates the booking of instant digital transfer of money to a bank account, AEPS, Micro ATM, NSDL kiosk, flight booking, hotel booking, recharge any cell phone and DTH, Bill payments of utility bills and insurance premium selling to travel, 2-wheeler and health insurance, CMS, courier services, Mera adhikar etc.The Company organize business under 7 primary business segments, comprising of banking, travel, insurance, utility services, entertainment services, franchisee and other services. It is technology provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology through an integrated business model via the online portal i.e. www.biz-solutionz.com. It provide courier franchise or authorise thier agents / distributor as Partner. As of September 30, 2022, Company had over 1,68,018 network partners which includes agents, distributors and master distributors for payment solutions, remittance, utility, travel and insurance products.As a part of business strategy on other business segment, the Company hived off their flight business unit together as a going concern on a slump sale basis, to E Trav Tech Private Limited (formerly known as Multilink Online Services Private Limited), which was executed through the said business transfer agreement on December 21, 2019, for an overall consideration of Rs 5 lakhs.The Company started projects to develop studio no. 13, 14 and 15 in Film City, Goregaon and acted as Business Correspondent of NDSL Payment Bank Limited in 2021. It launched courier services in 2022. The Company has incorporated a new company named MOS LOGCONNECT PRIVATE LIMITED which held 61% stake in the said Company and the said Company became a Subsidiary of the Company in 2023.In April 2023, Company made an Initial Public Offer of 65,74,400 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 49.97 Crore comprising a fresh issue of 57,74,400 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 43.89 Crore and 8,00,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 6.08 Crore through Offer for Sale.