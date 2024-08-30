Approved the Draft Notice Convening The 15th Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 21st September, 2024 at 04:30 P.M. Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/08/2024) Mos Utility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/09/2024) Mos Utility Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)