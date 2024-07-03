Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹152
Prev. Close₹153.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.74
Day's High₹152.91
Day's Low₹139.42
52 Week's High₹191.75
52 Week's Low₹107.5
Book Value₹85.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)230.58
P/E125.45
EPS1.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.31
14.73
14.73
14.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
122.27
99.12
100.69
98.86
Net Worth
138.58
113.85
115.42
113.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.03
6.9
9.53
11.99
yoy growth (%)
1.92
-27.63
-20.47
-57.81
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.59
-6.48
-8.36
-8.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.02
1.38
1.19
4.24
Depreciation
-0.95
-1.14
-1.42
-1.51
Tax paid
0.21
-0.19
0.05
-0.29
Working capital
1.71
-0.32
-1.09
-8.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.92
-27.63
-20.47
-57.81
Op profit growth
-20.55
-19.65
220.21
-119.09
EBIT growth
114.54
11.19
-73.38
-40.62
Net profit growth
172.47
-4.91
-68.29
-90.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
485.47
456.94
421.66
613.13
590.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
485.47
456.94
421.66
613.13
590.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.38
4.67
4.78
6.35
4.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arvind Kajaria
Whole-time Director
Sharad Kajaria
Independent Director
Rupinder Singh
Independent Director
Anil Agrawal
Independent Director
Savita Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pranvesh Tripathi
Independent Director
ASHISH ARUN
Reports by Intrasoft Technologies Ltd
Summary
IntraSoft Technologies Limited, incorporated on February 27, 1996 is into the IT Enabled Services Sector engaged in business of E-Commerce. The Company is an e-commerce retailer, enabling brands to maximise revenue on key marketplaces in the US. It currently offer 150,000+ products of their brands across all major categories - home & kitchen, garden & outdoor, tools & home, sports & outdoor. The consistently strong marketplace credentials, wide product assortment, efficient demand fulfillment and prompt marketplace customer support have positioned the Company as one of the leading sellers in the US e-commerce industry.The Company is operating through its Wholly Owned E-Commerce Subsidiary 123Stores, Inc. USA and focuses on the US Online Retail market and was ranked as the 262nd largest Internet Retailer in USA as well as the 11th fastest growing Internet Retailer in the 2016 Top 500 Internet Retailer Guide.123Stores Inc. sells approximately 535,000 products from over 1,746 brands on the Internet under the brand name 123Stores. The E-Commerce Portal offers customers direct access to a vast selection of products, superior customer service, convenience of fast delivery and low affordable prices. The Company has strategic partnerships with Amazon.com & Ebay.com and others to sell its products to their customers, similar to a shop-in-shop format. Their focus has centered on scalable technology platforms and addressing consumer needs through active engagements with e-commerce mark
Read More
The Intrasoft Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd is ₹230.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd is 125.45 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Intrasoft Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd is ₹107.5 and ₹191.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Intrasoft Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.51%, 3 Years at -11.80%, 1 Year at 28.20%, 6 Month at 23.80%, 3 Month at 0.31% and 1 Month at 6.14%.
