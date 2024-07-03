iifl-logo-icon 1
Intrasoft Technologies Ltd Share Price

141.36
(-7.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open152
  • Day's High152.91
  • 52 Wk High191.75
  • Prev. Close153.2
  • Day's Low139.42
  • 52 Wk Low 107.5
  • Turnover (lac)65.74
  • P/E125.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value85.2
  • EPS1.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)230.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

152

Prev. Close

153.2

Turnover(Lac.)

65.74

Day's High

152.91

Day's Low

139.42

52 Week's High

191.75

52 Week's Low

107.5

Book Value

85.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

230.58

P/E

125.45

EPS

1.22

Divi. Yield

0

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 56.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.31

14.73

14.73

14.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

122.27

99.12

100.69

98.86

Net Worth

138.58

113.85

115.42

113.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.03

6.9

9.53

11.99

yoy growth (%)

1.92

-27.63

-20.47

-57.81

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.59

-6.48

-8.36

-8.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.02

1.38

1.19

4.24

Depreciation

-0.95

-1.14

-1.42

-1.51

Tax paid

0.21

-0.19

0.05

-0.29

Working capital

1.71

-0.32

-1.09

-8.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.92

-27.63

-20.47

-57.81

Op profit growth

-20.55

-19.65

220.21

-119.09

EBIT growth

114.54

11.19

-73.38

-40.62

Net profit growth

172.47

-4.91

-68.29

-90.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

485.47

456.94

421.66

613.13

590.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

485.47

456.94

421.66

613.13

590.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.38

4.67

4.78

6.35

4.85

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Intrasoft Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arvind Kajaria

Whole-time Director

Sharad Kajaria

Independent Director

Rupinder Singh

Independent Director

Anil Agrawal

Independent Director

Savita Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pranvesh Tripathi

Independent Director

ASHISH ARUN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Intrasoft Technologies Ltd

Summary

IntraSoft Technologies Limited, incorporated on February 27, 1996 is into the IT Enabled Services Sector engaged in business of E-Commerce. The Company is an e-commerce retailer, enabling brands to maximise revenue on key marketplaces in the US. It currently offer 150,000+ products of their brands across all major categories - home & kitchen, garden & outdoor, tools & home, sports & outdoor. The consistently strong marketplace credentials, wide product assortment, efficient demand fulfillment and prompt marketplace customer support have positioned the Company as one of the leading sellers in the US e-commerce industry.The Company is operating through its Wholly Owned E-Commerce Subsidiary 123Stores, Inc. USA and focuses on the US Online Retail market and was ranked as the 262nd largest Internet Retailer in USA as well as the 11th fastest growing Internet Retailer in the 2016 Top 500 Internet Retailer Guide.123Stores Inc. sells approximately 535,000 products from over 1,746 brands on the Internet under the brand name 123Stores. The E-Commerce Portal offers customers direct access to a vast selection of products, superior customer service, convenience of fast delivery and low affordable prices. The Company has strategic partnerships with Amazon.com & Ebay.com and others to sell its products to their customers, similar to a shop-in-shop format. Their focus has centered on scalable technology platforms and addressing consumer needs through active engagements with e-commerce mark
Company FAQs

What is the Intrasoft Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Intrasoft Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd is ₹230.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd is 125.45 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Intrasoft Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd is ₹107.5 and ₹191.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd?

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.51%, 3 Years at -11.80%, 1 Year at 28.20%, 6 Month at 23.80%, 3 Month at 0.31% and 1 Month at 6.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Intrasoft Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.06 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 56.83 %

