Intrasoft Technologies Ltd Summary

IntraSoft Technologies Limited, incorporated on February 27, 1996 is into the IT Enabled Services Sector engaged in business of E-Commerce. The Company is an e-commerce retailer, enabling brands to maximise revenue on key marketplaces in the US. It currently offer 150,000+ products of their brands across all major categories - home & kitchen, garden & outdoor, tools & home, sports & outdoor. The consistently strong marketplace credentials, wide product assortment, efficient demand fulfillment and prompt marketplace customer support have positioned the Company as one of the leading sellers in the US e-commerce industry.The Company is operating through its Wholly Owned E-Commerce Subsidiary 123Stores, Inc. USA and focuses on the US Online Retail market and was ranked as the 262nd largest Internet Retailer in USA as well as the 11th fastest growing Internet Retailer in the 2016 Top 500 Internet Retailer Guide.123Stores Inc. sells approximately 535,000 products from over 1,746 brands on the Internet under the brand name 123Stores. The E-Commerce Portal offers customers direct access to a vast selection of products, superior customer service, convenience of fast delivery and low affordable prices. The Company has strategic partnerships with Amazon.com & Ebay.com and others to sell its products to their customers, similar to a shop-in-shop format. Their focus has centered on scalable technology platforms and addressing consumer needs through active engagements with e-commerce marketplaces, brand manufacturers, and logistic partners.The Company enjoys multi-year relationships with e-commerce marketplaces on the one hand and brand manufacturers on the other; it has invested in scalable technology platforms and engagements with logistics providers to address widening consumer needs. The technology forms the core of Companys business, enabling it to service a wide network of brand partners and process a large volume of orders. It rely on proprietary technology solution to deliver millions of orders across the U.S market, in the fastest time possible. The complex business algorithm of proprietary technology is prime enabler of business value. The Company system is well integrated with that of the entire ecosystem - brand partners, marketplaces and carriers - enabling a seamless flow of product and other data.During the year 2015-16, a step-down subsidiary was formed named as 123Stores E Commerce Private Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 123Stores, Inc.