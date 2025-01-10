Intrasoft Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.31
14.73
14.73
14.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
122.27
99.12
100.69
98.86
Net Worth
138.58
113.85
115.42
113.59
Minority Interest
Debt
16.58
10.71
0.39
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.58
2.22
2.16
1.91
Total Liabilities
157.74
126.78
117.97
115.51
Fixed Assets
12.4
12.92
13.15
13.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
98.63
93.77
87.25
83.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.26
18.85
19.54
18.89
Networking Capital
26.28
-0.32
-2.48
-3.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.16
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
30.33
3.36
0.92
2.6
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.05
-3.69
-3.56
-6.11
Cash
2.17
1.58
0.51
3.21
Total Assets
157.74
126.79
117.97
115.5
