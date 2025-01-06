iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

141.36
(-7.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Intrasoft Technologies Ltd

Intrasoft Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.02

1.38

1.19

4.24

Depreciation

-0.95

-1.14

-1.42

-1.51

Tax paid

0.21

-0.19

0.05

-0.29

Working capital

1.71

-0.32

-1.09

-8.22

Other operating items

Operating

3.99

-0.27

-1.26

-5.79

Capital expenditure

-0.78

0.07

0.69

-5.68

Free cash flow

3.2

-0.2

-0.56

-11.47

Equity raised

192.53

197.42

207.42

202.39

Investing

1.6

-0.75

0.12

15.27

Financing

0.41

0.4

0

-3.11

Dividends paid

0

0

2.94

2.94

Net in cash

197.74

196.86

209.92

206.02

Intrasoft Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Intrasoft Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.