Intrasoft Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.02
1.38
1.19
4.24
Depreciation
-0.95
-1.14
-1.42
-1.51
Tax paid
0.21
-0.19
0.05
-0.29
Working capital
1.71
-0.32
-1.09
-8.22
Other operating items
Operating
3.99
-0.27
-1.26
-5.79
Capital expenditure
-0.78
0.07
0.69
-5.68
Free cash flow
3.2
-0.2
-0.56
-11.47
Equity raised
192.53
197.42
207.42
202.39
Investing
1.6
-0.75
0.12
15.27
Financing
0.41
0.4
0
-3.11
Dividends paid
0
0
2.94
2.94
Net in cash
197.74
196.86
209.92
206.02
