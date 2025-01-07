Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.03
6.9
9.53
11.99
yoy growth (%)
1.92
-27.63
-20.47
-57.81
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.59
-6.48
-8.36
-8.89
As % of sales
93.69
93.9
87.69
74.17
Other costs
-2.41
-2.9
-4.26
-4.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.38
42.12
44.75
33.88
Operating profit
-1.97
-2.48
-3.09
-0.96
OPM
-28.08
-36.02
-32.44
-8.05
Depreciation
-0.95
-1.14
-1.42
-1.51
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.03
-0.07
-0.55
Other income
5.97
5.04
5.79
7.28
Profit before tax
3.02
1.38
1.19
4.24
Taxes
0.21
-0.19
0.05
-0.29
Tax rate
7.21
-14.09
4.27
-7.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.23
1.18
1.25
3.94
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.23
1.18
1.25
3.94
yoy growth (%)
172.47
-4.91
-68.29
-90.07
NPM
46.05
17.22
13.11
32.88
