iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Intrasoft Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

142.83
(1.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Intrasoft Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.03

6.9

9.53

11.99

yoy growth (%)

1.92

-27.63

-20.47

-57.81

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.59

-6.48

-8.36

-8.89

As % of sales

93.69

93.9

87.69

74.17

Other costs

-2.41

-2.9

-4.26

-4.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.38

42.12

44.75

33.88

Operating profit

-1.97

-2.48

-3.09

-0.96

OPM

-28.08

-36.02

-32.44

-8.05

Depreciation

-0.95

-1.14

-1.42

-1.51

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.03

-0.07

-0.55

Other income

5.97

5.04

5.79

7.28

Profit before tax

3.02

1.38

1.19

4.24

Taxes

0.21

-0.19

0.05

-0.29

Tax rate

7.21

-14.09

4.27

-7.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.23

1.18

1.25

3.94

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.23

1.18

1.25

3.94

yoy growth (%)

172.47

-4.91

-68.29

-90.07

NPM

46.05

17.22

13.11

32.88

Intrasoft Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Intrasoft Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.