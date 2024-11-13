iifl-logo-icon 1
Intrasoft Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

138
(1.91%)
Jan 16, 2025

Intrasoft Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on September 30 2024 and Auditors Limited Review Report for the said Period. Quarterly Results September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and Auditors Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 Quarterly Results June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Appointment of INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS Appointment of Two ( 2) No of Independent Directors on the Board of the Company with effect from 28.06.2024
Board Meeting25 May 202425 May 2024
Further Equity Investment in the WOS of the Company.
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record Audited Standalone Financial Results and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider approve and take on record Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements and on Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. To take Note of the Effective date of resignation of M/S. Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants ( FR No.- 302049E) with effect from the date of Issuing the Auditors Report on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements/ Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 4. To take Note of the Appointment of M/s. K N Gutgutia & Co. Chartered Accountants (FR No- 304153E) in Casual Vacancy with effect from May 14 2024. And also to approve the Draft Postal ballot Notice to be issued to the Shareholders for Approval of Appointment of M/S. K N Gutgutia & Co. Chartered Accountants (FR No- 304153E) in Casual Vacancy Appointment of Statutory Auditors Financial Results for the FY ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the FY ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
1 Board took note of the Resignation from Statutory Auditors , Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants. 2. The Board approved the Appointment of M/s K N Gutgutia & Co.,, Chartered Accountants as Auditors in Casual Vacancy . 3. The Board approved the Further Investment in Equity of the Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Singapore. Read less.. Resignation Of Statutory Auditors Appointment Of Statutory Auditors in Casual Vacancy
Board Meeting12 Mar 202412 Mar 2024
Allotment Of Equity Shares in Preferential Issue
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and to take on record amongst other matters: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. 2. Auditors Limited Review Report for the said Period. Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider raising of funds through issue of equity shares and/ or convertible securities including warrants on preferential basis/private placement under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018 to the Investors and determination of issue price as per applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Such other matters in connection with the proposed Preferential Issue. Issue Of Warrants (Cancelled) & Inter alia, to consider :- 1. To consider raising of funds through issue of equity shares and/ or convertible securities including warrants on preferential basis/private placement under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, to the Investors and determination of issue price as per applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Such other matters in connection with the proposed Preferential Issue. Raising of funds through the issue of 1,930,000 (Nineteen lacs thirty thousand) equity shares of the face value of Rs.10/- each to the allottees (As per Annexure A) on a Preferential basis (Preferential Issue) at a price of Rs. 145/ - (Rupees one Hundred and Forty-Five only) per equity share including premium of Rs. 135/- (Rupees one Hundred and Thirty-Five only), subject to approval of shareholders, to the persons other than the persons forming part of the promoter or promoter group, in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (SEBl ICDR Regulations) read with other applicable regulations, if any. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/01/2024)

