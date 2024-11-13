Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-Year ended on September 30 2024 and Auditors Limited Review Report for the said Period. Quarterly Results September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 and Auditors Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 Quarterly Results June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Appointment of INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS Appointment of Two ( 2) No of Independent Directors on the Board of the Company with effect from 28.06.2024

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 25 May 2024

Further Equity Investment in the WOS of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record Audited Standalone Financial Results and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider approve and take on record Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements and on Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. To take Note of the Effective date of resignation of M/S. Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants ( FR No.- 302049E) with effect from the date of Issuing the Auditors Report on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements/ Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 4. To take Note of the Appointment of M/s. K N Gutgutia & Co. Chartered Accountants (FR No- 304153E) in Casual Vacancy with effect from May 14 2024. And also to approve the Draft Postal ballot Notice to be issued to the Shareholders for Approval of Appointment of M/S. K N Gutgutia & Co. Chartered Accountants (FR No- 304153E) in Casual Vacancy Appointment of Statutory Auditors Financial Results for the FY ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the FY ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

1 Board took note of the Resignation from Statutory Auditors , Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants. 2. The Board approved the Appointment of M/s K N Gutgutia & Co.,, Chartered Accountants as Auditors in Casual Vacancy . 3. The Board approved the Further Investment in Equity of the Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Singapore. Read less.. Resignation Of Statutory Auditors Appointment Of Statutory Auditors in Casual Vacancy

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Allotment Of Equity Shares in Preferential Issue

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

INTRASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and to take on record amongst other matters: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. 2. Auditors Limited Review Report for the said Period. Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024