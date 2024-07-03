Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹6.94
Prev. Close₹6.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.04
Day's High₹6.94
Day's Low₹6.24
52 Week's High₹9.7
52 Week's Low₹4.65
Book Value₹5.14
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)132.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.75
20.75
20.33
20.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
93.16
107.68
108.33
120.4
Net Worth
113.91
128.43
128.66
140.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
107.38
170.72
82.51
yoy growth (%)
-37.1
106.88
Raw materials
-95.83
-153.66
0
As % of sales
89.24
90.01
0
Employee costs
-5.38
-4.74
-9.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-6.83
2.37
5.81
Depreciation
-17.48
-7.03
-2.86
Tax paid
0.48
-0.48
0
Working capital
54.23
-34.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.1
106.88
Op profit growth
-52.27
-2.37
EBIT growth
-370.58
-58.46
Net profit growth
-349.46
-59.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7.61
31.29
38.04
107.38
284.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.61
31.29
38.04
107.38
284.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.22
9.81
7.81
9.83
5.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
264.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
532.1
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
8,815.75
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
969.05
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
171.52
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
PARESH JAMNADAS RAJDE
Additional Director
DEEPAK SHAMJIBHAI RAMPARIA
Additional Director
NILESH NAVINCHANDRA GOR
Company Secretary / Compliance
Harish R. Chalam
Summary
Suvidhaa Infaserve Limited (Formerly known as Suvidhaa Infaserve Pvt. Ltd.) was incorporated on June 22, 2007. Suvidhaa was conceived, promoted & seed funded by its Founder & Chairman, Mr. Paresh Rajde & was angel funded by Mr Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of one of Indias leading Business Group viz., Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Suvidhaas Senior Management Team consists of well experienced and committed Executives with domain expertise aggregating to a combined experience of over 120 years.The Company is primarily engaged in business of providing marketplace technology services to small retail outlets like SMEs and MSMEs to drive more customers to their physical stores. By signing up with market place technology provided by Suvidhaa, small retail outlets can offer additional financial and other retail products and services including insurance, mutual funds, utility payments, travel ticketing as well as other retail products and services to their walk-in customers. Suvidhaa offers the facility to make payments for a host of services like Utility Bill Payment Services, Renewal Insurance Premium Collection Services, Telecom, Mobile, DTH Recharges besides Travel Ticketing (Rail, Air & Bus), Domestic Remittance Services and more recently, Merchant Acquiring Services, etc. The additional products and services using Suvidhaa market place technology drives new and existing customers to visit their local small retail outlets and avail such services. The retail outlets earn more fr
The Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd is ₹132.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd is 0 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd is ₹4.65 and ₹9.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -42.53%, 3 Years at -19.83%, 1 Year at -33.64%, 6 Month at 18.59%, 3 Month at 23.03% and 1 Month at 25.86%.
