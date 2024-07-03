iifl-logo-icon 1
Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Share Price

6.33
(-3.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

  • Open6.94
  • Day's High6.94
  • 52 Wk High9.7
  • Prev. Close6.57
  • Day's Low6.24
  • 52 Wk Low 4.65
  • Turnover (lac)35.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)132.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

6.94

Prev. Close

6.57

Turnover(Lac.)

35.04

Day's High

6.94

Day's Low

6.24

52 Week's High

9.7

52 Week's Low

4.65

Book Value

5.14

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

132.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.33%

Non-Promoter- 3.60%

Institutions: 3.59%

Non-Institutions: 58.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.75

20.75

20.33

20.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

93.16

107.68

108.33

120.4

Net Worth

113.91

128.43

128.66

140.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

107.38

170.72

82.51

yoy growth (%)

-37.1

106.88

Raw materials

-95.83

-153.66

0

As % of sales

89.24

90.01

0

Employee costs

-5.38

-4.74

-9.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-6.83

2.37

5.81

Depreciation

-17.48

-7.03

-2.86

Tax paid

0.48

-0.48

0

Working capital

54.23

-34.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.1

106.88

Op profit growth

-52.27

-2.37

EBIT growth

-370.58

-58.46

Net profit growth

-349.46

-59.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7.61

31.29

38.04

107.38

284.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.61

31.29

38.04

107.38

284.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.22

9.81

7.81

9.83

5.18

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

264.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

532.1

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

8,815.75

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

969.05

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

171.52

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

PARESH JAMNADAS RAJDE

Additional Director

DEEPAK SHAMJIBHAI RAMPARIA

Additional Director

NILESH NAVINCHANDRA GOR

Company Secretary / Compliance

Harish R. Chalam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd

Summary

Suvidhaa Infaserve Limited (Formerly known as Suvidhaa Infaserve Pvt. Ltd.) was incorporated on June 22, 2007. Suvidhaa was conceived, promoted & seed funded by its Founder & Chairman, Mr. Paresh Rajde & was angel funded by Mr Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of one of Indias leading Business Group viz., Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Suvidhaas Senior Management Team consists of well experienced and committed Executives with domain expertise aggregating to a combined experience of over 120 years.The Company is primarily engaged in business of providing marketplace technology services to small retail outlets like SMEs and MSMEs to drive more customers to their physical stores. By signing up with market place technology provided by Suvidhaa, small retail outlets can offer additional financial and other retail products and services including insurance, mutual funds, utility payments, travel ticketing as well as other retail products and services to their walk-in customers. Suvidhaa offers the facility to make payments for a host of services like Utility Bill Payment Services, Renewal Insurance Premium Collection Services, Telecom, Mobile, DTH Recharges besides Travel Ticketing (Rail, Air & Bus), Domestic Remittance Services and more recently, Merchant Acquiring Services, etc. The additional products and services using Suvidhaa market place technology drives new and existing customers to visit their local small retail outlets and avail such services. The retail outlets earn more fr
Company FAQs

What is the Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd share price today?

The Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd is ₹132.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd is 0 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd is ₹4.65 and ₹9.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd?

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -42.53%, 3 Years at -19.83%, 1 Year at -33.64%, 6 Month at 18.59%, 3 Month at 23.03% and 1 Month at 25.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.33 %
Institutions - 3.59 %
Public - 58.08 %

