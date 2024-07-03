Summary

Suvidhaa Infaserve Limited (Formerly known as Suvidhaa Infaserve Pvt. Ltd.) was incorporated on June 22, 2007. Suvidhaa was conceived, promoted & seed funded by its Founder & Chairman, Mr. Paresh Rajde & was angel funded by Mr Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of one of Indias leading Business Group viz., Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Suvidhaas Senior Management Team consists of well experienced and committed Executives with domain expertise aggregating to a combined experience of over 120 years.The Company is primarily engaged in business of providing marketplace technology services to small retail outlets like SMEs and MSMEs to drive more customers to their physical stores. By signing up with market place technology provided by Suvidhaa, small retail outlets can offer additional financial and other retail products and services including insurance, mutual funds, utility payments, travel ticketing as well as other retail products and services to their walk-in customers. Suvidhaa offers the facility to make payments for a host of services like Utility Bill Payment Services, Renewal Insurance Premium Collection Services, Telecom, Mobile, DTH Recharges besides Travel Ticketing (Rail, Air & Bus), Domestic Remittance Services and more recently, Merchant Acquiring Services, etc. The additional products and services using Suvidhaa market place technology drives new and existing customers to visit their local small retail outlets and avail such services. The retail outlets earn more fr

