|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
107.38
170.72
82.51
yoy growth (%)
-37.1
106.88
Raw materials
-95.83
-153.66
0
As % of sales
89.24
90.01
0
Employee costs
-5.38
-4.74
-9.13
As % of sales
5.01
2.78
11.06
Other costs
-2.16
-3.91
-64.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.01
2.29
78.51
Operating profit
4
8.38
8.59
OPM
3.72
4.91
10.41
Depreciation
-17.48
-7.03
-2.86
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.14
-0.25
Other income
6.66
1.16
0.33
Profit before tax
-6.83
2.37
5.81
Taxes
0.48
-0.48
0
Tax rate
-7.02
-20.19
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.35
1.89
5.81
Exceptional items
0.49
0.45
-0.01
Net profit
-5.85
2.34
5.79
yoy growth (%)
-349.46
-59.51
NPM
-5.45
1.37
7.02
