Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.8
(-8.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

107.38

170.72

82.51

yoy growth (%)

-37.1

106.88

Raw materials

-95.83

-153.66

0

As % of sales

89.24

90.01

0

Employee costs

-5.38

-4.74

-9.13

As % of sales

5.01

2.78

11.06

Other costs

-2.16

-3.91

-64.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.01

2.29

78.51

Operating profit

4

8.38

8.59

OPM

3.72

4.91

10.41

Depreciation

-17.48

-7.03

-2.86

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.14

-0.25

Other income

6.66

1.16

0.33

Profit before tax

-6.83

2.37

5.81

Taxes

0.48

-0.48

0

Tax rate

-7.02

-20.19

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.35

1.89

5.81

Exceptional items

0.49

0.45

-0.01

Net profit

-5.85

2.34

5.79

yoy growth (%)

-349.46

-59.51

NPM

-5.45

1.37

7.02

