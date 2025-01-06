iifl-logo-icon 1
Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.33
(-3.65%)
Jan 6, 2025

Suvidhaa Info. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-6.83

2.37

5.81

Depreciation

-17.48

-7.03

-2.86

Tax paid

0.48

-0.48

0

Working capital

54.23

-34.38

Other operating items

Operating

30.38

-39.51

Capital expenditure

21.46

32.05

Free cash flow

51.84

-7.46

Equity raised

186.3

95.47

Investing

30.27

0.04

Financing

0

3.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

268.42

91.43

