Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-6.83
2.37
5.81
Depreciation
-17.48
-7.03
-2.86
Tax paid
0.48
-0.48
0
Working capital
54.23
-34.38
Other operating items
Operating
30.38
-39.51
Capital expenditure
21.46
32.05
Free cash flow
51.84
-7.46
Equity raised
186.3
95.47
Investing
30.27
0.04
Financing
0
3.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
268.42
91.43
