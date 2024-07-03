iifl-logo-icon 1
Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.82
(19.86%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.51

23.02

29.72

90.69

213.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.51

23.02

29.72

90.69

213.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.47

0.4

1.36

4.5

3.38

Total Income

5.98

23.42

31.08

95.19

217.37

Total Expenditure

9.18

15.95

24.71

79.69

195.55

PBIDT

-3.2

7.47

6.37

15.5

21.82

Interest

0

0.03

0

0.08

0.21

PBDT

-3.2

7.44

6.37

15.42

21.61

Depreciation

9.49

10.43

10.45

13.6

16.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-12.69

-2.99

-4.08

1.82

5.46

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.12

0.09

3.56

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-12.69

-2.99

-4.2

1.73

1.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.07

0.3

0.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.69

-2.99

-4.27

1.43

1.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.61

-0.15

-0.2

0.09

0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.74

20.74

20.33

20.33

10.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-58.07

32.45

21.43

17.09

10.19

PBDTM(%)

-58.07

32.31

21.43

17

10.09

PATM(%)

-230.3

-12.98

-13.72

2

2.55

