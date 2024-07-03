Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.51
23.02
29.72
90.69
213.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.51
23.02
29.72
90.69
213.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.47
0.4
1.36
4.5
3.38
Total Income
5.98
23.42
31.08
95.19
217.37
Total Expenditure
9.18
15.95
24.71
79.69
195.55
PBIDT
-3.2
7.47
6.37
15.5
21.82
Interest
0
0.03
0
0.08
0.21
PBDT
-3.2
7.44
6.37
15.42
21.61
Depreciation
9.49
10.43
10.45
13.6
16.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-12.69
-2.99
-4.08
1.82
5.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.12
0.09
3.56
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-12.69
-2.99
-4.2
1.73
1.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.07
0.3
0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.69
-2.99
-4.27
1.43
1.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.61
-0.15
-0.2
0.09
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.74
20.74
20.33
20.33
10.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-58.07
32.45
21.43
17.09
10.19
PBDTM(%)
-58.07
32.31
21.43
17
10.09
PATM(%)
-230.3
-12.98
-13.72
2
2.55
