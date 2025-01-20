Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.25
Op profit growth
-83.27
EBIT growth
-697.72
Net profit growth
-288.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.95
6.66
EBIT margin
-4.64
0.29
Net profit margin
-3.92
0.78
RoCE
-4.19
RoNW
-0.88
RoA
-0.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.2
0.05
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.06
-1.94
Book value per share
3.95
14.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
-524
P/CEPS
-98.18
P/B
26.46
EV/EBIDTA
170.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-9.58
-85.4
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.92
Inventory days
3.5
Creditor days
-82.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
226.59
-3.06
Net debt / equity
-0.04
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-1.04
-0.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.24
-86.98
Employee costs
-5.01
-2.74
Other costs
-2.78
-3.6
