iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Key Ratios

6.38
(2.24%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:54:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.25

Op profit growth

-83.27

EBIT growth

-697.72

Net profit growth

-288.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.95

6.66

EBIT margin

-4.64

0.29

Net profit margin

-3.92

0.78

RoCE

-4.19

RoNW

-0.88

RoA

-0.88

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.2

0.05

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.06

-1.94

Book value per share

3.95

14.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

-524

P/CEPS

-98.18

P/B

26.46

EV/EBIDTA

170.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-9.58

-85.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

71.92

Inventory days

3.5

Creditor days

-82.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

226.59

-3.06

Net debt / equity

-0.04

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-1.04

-0.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.24

-86.98

Employee costs

-5.01

-2.74

Other costs

-2.78

-3.6

Suvidhaa Info. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.