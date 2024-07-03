iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Quarterly Results

5.8
(-8.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.42

4.22

2.09

2.08

1.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.42

4.22

2.09

2.08

1.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.12

0.14

2.75

0.17

0.14

Total Income

3.54

4.36

4.84

2.24

1.76

Total Expenditure

4.81

5.96

4.96

4.05

1.94

PBIDT

-1.27

-1.6

-0.12

-1.81

-0.18

Interest

0.09

0.08

0.34

0

0

PBDT

-1.36

-1.68

-0.46

-1.81

-0.18

Depreciation

2.53

2.27

2.97

3.11

3.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.89

-3.95

-3.43

-4.92

-3.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.89

-3.95

-3.43

-4.92

-3.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.89

-3.95

-3.43

-4.92

-3.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.19

-0.19

-0.17

-0.24

-0.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.98

20.98

20.74

20.74

20.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-37.13

-37.91

-5.74

-87.01

-11.11

PBDTM(%)

-39.76

-39.81

-22

-87.01

-11.11

PATM(%)

-113.74

-93.6

-164.11

-236.53

-202.46

Suvidhaa Info.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.