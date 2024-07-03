Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.42
4.22
2.09
2.08
1.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.42
4.22
2.09
2.08
1.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.12
0.14
2.75
0.17
0.14
Total Income
3.54
4.36
4.84
2.24
1.76
Total Expenditure
4.81
5.96
4.96
4.05
1.94
PBIDT
-1.27
-1.6
-0.12
-1.81
-0.18
Interest
0.09
0.08
0.34
0
0
PBDT
-1.36
-1.68
-0.46
-1.81
-0.18
Depreciation
2.53
2.27
2.97
3.11
3.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.89
-3.95
-3.43
-4.92
-3.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.89
-3.95
-3.43
-4.92
-3.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.89
-3.95
-3.43
-4.92
-3.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.19
-0.19
-0.17
-0.24
-0.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.98
20.98
20.74
20.74
20.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-37.13
-37.91
-5.74
-87.01
-11.11
PBDTM(%)
-39.76
-39.81
-22
-87.01
-11.11
PATM(%)
-113.74
-93.6
-164.11
-236.53
-202.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.