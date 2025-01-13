Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.75
20.75
20.33
20.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
93.16
107.68
108.33
120.4
Net Worth
113.91
128.43
128.66
140.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Total Liabilities
114.31
128.83
129.06
141.13
Fixed Assets
10.2
22.47
37.53
51.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
86.42
86.42
69.06
69.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.83
8.5
18.2
17.63
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
10.53
8.18
11.01
13.53
Debtor Days
45.98
Other Current Assets
26.56
28.36
52.21
46.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.39
-0.38
-6.38
-11.06
Creditor Days
37.59
Other Current Liabilities
-21.87
-27.66
-38.64
-31.67
Cash
2.86
11.44
4.26
3.29
Total Assets
114.31
128.83
129.05
141.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.