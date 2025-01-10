To,

The Members of

SUVIDHAA INFOSERVE LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone IND AS financial statements of SUVIDHAA INFOSERVE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of Cash Flow, the standalone statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone IND AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " the standalone IND AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone IND AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

SR. NO. KEY AUDIT MATTER HOW THE MATTER WAS ADDRESSED IN OUR AUDIT 1 Contingent liabilities - Refer note no.22 of Standalone IND AS Financial Statement Our audit procedures included: The Company operates in various states within India, exposing it to a variety of different Central and State laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. The provisions and contingent liabilities relate to ongoing litigations and claims with various authorities. Obtaining an understanding of actual and potential outstanding litigations and claims against the Company from the Companys management and other senior personnel of the Company and assessing their responses; Litigations and claims may arise from direct and indirect tax proceedings, legal proceedings, including regulatory and other government/department proceedings, as well as investigations by authorities and commercial claims. Assessing status of the litigations and claims based on correspondence between the Company and the various tax/legal authorities and legal opinions obtained by the Company; Resolution of litigations and claims proceedings may span over multiple years beyond March 31, 2024 due to the complexity and magnitude of the legal matters involved and may involve protracted negotiation or litigation. Testing completeness of litigations and claims recorded by verifying the Companys legal expenses and the minutes of the board meetings and correspondence with stock exchanges; The determination of a provision or contingent liability requires significant judgement by the Company because of the inherent complexity in estimating whether it is probable that there will be an outflow of economic resources. The amount recognized as a provision is the best estimate of the probable expenditure. The provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to changes due to the outcomes of litigations and claims over time as new facts emerge as each legal case progresses. Assessing and challenging the Companys estimate of the possible outcome of litigations and claims. This is based on applicable tax laws and legal precedence by applying our knowledge in taxation related matters and discussing with the Companys internal legal counsel; There is an inherent complexity and magnitude of potential exposures is significant across the Company. Significant judgment is necessary to estimate the likelihood, timing and amount of the cash outflows, interpretations of the legal aspects, legislations and judgements previously made by the authorities. Accordingly, this is identified as a key audit matter. Evaluating the Companys internal control and judgements made by comparing the estimates of prior year to the actual outcome; Assessing and testing the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures in respect of litigations and claims.

Information Other than the Standalone IND AS financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the companys annual report, but does not include the standalone IND AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone IND AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone IND AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, loss and other comprehensive expense, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone IND AS financial statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternate but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit concluded in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone IND AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone IND AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone IND AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone IND AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone IND AS financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone IND AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication..

Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: -

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone IND AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder;

e. On the basis of written representation received from the directors, as at 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act 2013;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Details of pending litigation is provided in Note 23 - Contingent Liabilities forming part of audited IND AS financial statement;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note

36(g) to the standalone IND AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 36(g) to the standalone IND AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared any dividend during the year under consideration.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail featured being tampered with.

As Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For G.S. Mathur & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN No. 008744N Bhargav Vaghela M. No: 124619 Date : May 30, 2024 FRN: 008744N Place : Ahmedabad UDIN: 24124619BKCNWH5901

Annexure "A"

referred to in Para 1 of the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of SUVIDHAA INFOSERVE LIMITED on the standalone IND AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report the following

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of property, plant and equipments;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipments by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regards to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3 (i) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipments (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The company is Service Company, primarily providing S-Commerce services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, clauses 3 (ii) (a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clauses 3 (ii) (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has made investment in 1 company during the year under audit (refer note 7). The Company has not provided security, guarantee or granted loan or granted advances in nature of loan, secured or unsecured to Companies, partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) (A) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances and guarantees or securities to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances and guarantees or securities to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the investment made by the company is not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted loans or advances in nature of loans. Accordingly, Clause 3 (iii) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted loans or advances in nature of loans. Accordingly, Clause 3 (iii) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans grated to settle the over dues of existing loans or advances in the nature of loans given to same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public. Accordingly, clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) In respect of the activities of the Company, maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, income tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except GST of ?31.55 Mn with respect to FY 2020-21 as disclosed in Note 14.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except the following.

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (? in Mn) including interest & penalty Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending The Bombay Stamp Act 1958 Stamp Duty ?69.36 Mn (refer note -14) FY 2020-21 Chief Controlling Revenue Authority MGST CGST & IGST Act 2017 GST ?74.68 Mn FY 2017-18 Dy. Commissioner, MUM-VAT-E-716, Mazgaon MGST CGST & IGST Act 2017 GST ?53.90 Mn FY 2017-18 Dy. Commissioner, MUM-VAT-E-716, Mazgaon MGST CGST & IGST Act 2017 GST ?5.87 Mn FY 2018-19 Dy. Commissioner, MUM-VAT-E-716, Mazgaon

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in books of account, in the assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint entures as defined under Companies Act, 2013 during the year ended March 31,2024. Hence clause 3(ix)(e ) of the order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under Companies Act, 2013). Hence clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year;

(b) During the year, the Company has not made private placement of shares during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company.

(xii) Company is not a Nidhi company, accordingly provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year and not incurred cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable

For G.S. Mathur & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN No. 008744N Bhargav Vaghela Date : May 30, 2024 M. No: 124619 Place : Ahmedabad UDIN: 24124619BKCNWH5901

Annexure "B"

referred in Para 2(f) of the Independent Auditors report

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUBSECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SUVIDHAA INFOSERVE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone IND AS financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone IND AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and payments of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements..

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate