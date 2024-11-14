|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other business matters. Approval of financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i)Appointment of Additional Director (Independent and Non-Executive) on the Board of the company. (ii) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 6, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
