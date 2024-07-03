iifl-logo-icon 1
Yatra Online Ltd Share Price

117.51
(-1.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120
  • Day's High120.5
  • 52 Wk High194
  • Prev. Close119.49
  • Day's Low117
  • 52 Wk Low 101.21
  • Turnover (lac)67.47
  • P/E225.75
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value45
  • EPS0.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,843.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Yatra Online Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

120

Prev. Close

119.49

Turnover(Lac.)

67.47

Day's High

120.5

Day's Low

117

52 Week's High

194

52 Week's Low

101.21

Book Value

45

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,843.92

P/E

225.75

EPS

0.53

Divi. Yield

0

Yatra Online Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Yatra Online Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Yatra Online Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.46%

Foreign: 64.46%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 26.48%

Institutions: 26.47%

Non-Institutions: 9.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yatra Online Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.69

11.45

11.19

67.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

683.73

123.94

65.42

38.71

Net Worth

699.42

135.39

76.61

106.08

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

422.32

380.16

198.07

125.45

673.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

422.32

380.16

198.07

125.45

673.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.95

17.31

24.91

18.17

20.92

Yatra Online Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yatra Online Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Dhruv Shringi

Chairperson

Murlidhara Lakshmikantha Kadaba

Non Executive Director

NEELAM DHAWAN

Independent Director

Deepa Misra Harris

Independent Director

Rohit Bhasin

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Darpan Batra

Non Executive Director

Anup Wadhawan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yatra Online Ltd

Summary

Yatra Online Ltd. was originally incorporated as Yatra Online Private Limited on December 28, 2005, at Mumbai. The Company converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to Yatra Online Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion was issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on November 11, 2021. The Company is Indias largest corporate travel services provider and the second largest online travel agent (OTA) company. It is engaged in providing reservation and booking services relating to transport, travel, tours and tourism and developing customized solutions in areas like transport, travel, tours and tourism for all types of travelers in India or abroad through the internet, mobile, call-centre and retail lounges. The business is based on a common technology platform that serves customers through multiple mobile applications as well as website www.yatra.com. Through these, the Company can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services catering to their travel needs.The Company had commenced their operations with the launch of www.yatra.com. website in the year 2006. In 2007, it launched first mobile offering on SMS. In 2010, it launched Indias first online ticket cancellation service. It acquired ticket-consolidator Travel Services International (TSI). It launched Cash on Delivery (COD) services. It acquired Magicrooms in year, 2011 and Buzzintown in 2012. It launched a co-branded credit card with SBI in 2012. T
Company FAQs

What is the Yatra Online Ltd share price today?

The Yatra Online Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹117.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yatra Online Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yatra Online Ltd is ₹1843.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yatra Online Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yatra Online Ltd is 225.75 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yatra Online Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yatra Online Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yatra Online Ltd is ₹101.21 and ₹194 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yatra Online Ltd?

Yatra Online Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.76%, 6 Month at -6.60%, 3 Month at -8.09% and 1 Month at 14.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yatra Online Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yatra Online Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.46 %
Institutions - 26.47 %
Public - 9.07 %

