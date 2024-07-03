SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹120
Prev. Close₹119.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹67.47
Day's High₹120.5
Day's Low₹117
52 Week's High₹194
52 Week's Low₹101.21
Book Value₹45
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,843.92
P/E225.75
EPS0.53
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.69
11.45
11.19
67.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
683.73
123.94
65.42
38.71
Net Worth
699.42
135.39
76.61
106.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
422.32
380.16
198.07
125.45
673.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
422.32
380.16
198.07
125.45
673.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.95
17.31
24.91
18.17
20.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Dhruv Shringi
Chairperson
Murlidhara Lakshmikantha Kadaba
Non Executive Director
NEELAM DHAWAN
Independent Director
Deepa Misra Harris
Independent Director
Rohit Bhasin
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Darpan Batra
Non Executive Director
Anup Wadhawan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yatra Online Ltd
Summary
Yatra Online Ltd. was originally incorporated as Yatra Online Private Limited on December 28, 2005, at Mumbai. The Company converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to Yatra Online Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion was issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on November 11, 2021. The Company is Indias largest corporate travel services provider and the second largest online travel agent (OTA) company. It is engaged in providing reservation and booking services relating to transport, travel, tours and tourism and developing customized solutions in areas like transport, travel, tours and tourism for all types of travelers in India or abroad through the internet, mobile, call-centre and retail lounges. The business is based on a common technology platform that serves customers through multiple mobile applications as well as website www.yatra.com. Through these, the Company can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services catering to their travel needs.The Company had commenced their operations with the launch of www.yatra.com. website in the year 2006. In 2007, it launched first mobile offering on SMS. In 2010, it launched Indias first online ticket cancellation service. It acquired ticket-consolidator Travel Services International (TSI). It launched Cash on Delivery (COD) services. It acquired Magicrooms in year, 2011 and Buzzintown in 2012. It launched a co-branded credit card with SBI in 2012. T
Read More
The Yatra Online Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹117.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yatra Online Ltd is ₹1843.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yatra Online Ltd is 225.75 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yatra Online Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yatra Online Ltd is ₹101.21 and ₹194 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yatra Online Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.76%, 6 Month at -6.60%, 3 Month at -8.09% and 1 Month at 14.18%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.