Yatra Online Ltd Quarterly Results

111.64
(0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

236.4

100.81

107.67

110.34

94.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

236.4

100.81

107.67

110.34

94.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.9

8.29

11.4

8.86

3.23

Total Income

244.31

109.1

119.07

119.2

97.36

Total Expenditure

227.21

96.22

104.08

106.72

102.61

PBIDT

17.09

12.88

14.99

12.48

-5.25

Interest

2.37

2.44

4.25

5.58

6.17

PBDT

14.73

10.44

10.74

6.9

-11.42

Depreciation

7.38

6.1

5.35

4.7

4.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.17

0.33

-0.16

1.21

0.51

Deferred Tax

-0.12

-0.03

-0.02

-0.06

0.39

Reported Profit After Tax

7.3

4.04

5.58

1.06

-17.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.3

4.04

5.58

1.06

-17.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.3

4.04

5.58

1.06

-17.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.46

0.26

0.36

0.07

-1.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.69

15.69

15.69

15.69

15.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.22

12.77

13.92

11.31

-5.57

PBDTM(%)

6.23

10.35

9.97

6.25

-12.13

PATM(%)

3.08

4

5.18

0.96

-18.19

