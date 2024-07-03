Yatra Online Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
236.4
100.81
107.67
110.34
94.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
236.4
100.81
107.67
110.34
94.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.9
8.29
11.4
8.86
3.23
Total Income
244.31
109.1
119.07
119.2
97.36
Total Expenditure
227.21
96.22
104.08
106.72
102.61
PBIDT
17.09
12.88
14.99
12.48
-5.25
Interest
2.37
2.44
4.25
5.58
6.17
PBDT
14.73
10.44
10.74
6.9
-11.42
Depreciation
7.38
6.1
5.35
4.7
4.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.17
0.33
-0.16
1.21
0.51
Deferred Tax
-0.12
-0.03
-0.02
-0.06
0.39
Reported Profit After Tax
7.3
4.04
5.58
1.06
-17.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.3
4.04
5.58
1.06
-17.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.3
4.04
5.58
1.06
-17.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.46
0.26
0.36
0.07
-1.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.69
15.69
15.69
15.69
15.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.22
12.77
13.92
11.31
-5.57
PBDTM(%)
6.23
10.35
9.97
6.25
-12.13
PATM(%)
3.08
4
5.18
0.96
-18.19
