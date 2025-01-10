Yatra Online Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.69
11.45
11.19
67.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
683.73
123.94
65.42
38.71
Net Worth
699.42
135.39
76.61
106.08
Minority Interest
Debt
70.57
106.15
41.72
8.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
769.99
241.54
118.33
114.3
Fixed Assets
56.54
43.74
40.21
198.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
140.47
140.47
140.47
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
216.6
-0.17
-162.16
-165.88
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
384.96
192.65
182.46
68.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
166.99
103.36
61.5
98.68
Sundry Creditors
-167.62
-138.26
-211.65
-77.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-167.73
-157.92
-194.47
-255.6
Cash
356.38
57.5
99.81
81.95
Total Assets
769.99
241.54
118.33
114.3
