Yatra Online Ltd Balance Sheet

105.25
(-3.11%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.69

11.45

11.19

67.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

683.73

123.94

65.42

38.71

Net Worth

699.42

135.39

76.61

106.08

Minority Interest

Debt

70.57

106.15

41.72

8.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

769.99

241.54

118.33

114.3

Fixed Assets

56.54

43.74

40.21

198.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

140.47

140.47

140.47

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

216.6

-0.17

-162.16

-165.88

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

384.96

192.65

182.46

68.09

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

166.99

103.36

61.5

98.68

Sundry Creditors

-167.62

-138.26

-211.65

-77.05

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-167.73

-157.92

-194.47

-255.6

Cash

356.38

57.5

99.81

81.95

Total Assets

769.99

241.54

118.33

114.3

