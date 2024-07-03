Yatra Online Ltd Summary

Yatra Online Ltd. was originally incorporated as Yatra Online Private Limited on December 28, 2005, at Mumbai. The Company converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to Yatra Online Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion was issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on November 11, 2021. The Company is Indias largest corporate travel services provider and the second largest online travel agent (OTA) company. It is engaged in providing reservation and booking services relating to transport, travel, tours and tourism and developing customized solutions in areas like transport, travel, tours and tourism for all types of travelers in India or abroad through the internet, mobile, call-centre and retail lounges. The business is based on a common technology platform that serves customers through multiple mobile applications as well as website www.yatra.com. Through these, the Company can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services catering to their travel needs.The Company had commenced their operations with the launch of www.yatra.com. website in the year 2006. In 2007, it launched first mobile offering on SMS. In 2010, it launched Indias first online ticket cancellation service. It acquired ticket-consolidator Travel Services International (TSI). It launched Cash on Delivery (COD) services. It acquired Magicrooms in year, 2011 and Buzzintown in 2012. It launched a co-branded credit card with SBI in 2012. The Company acquired a 100% stake in Travelguru.com.In 2013, the Company launched the business in corporate travel services. It launched loyalty rewards program, eCash in year, 2014. In 2015, it diversified the scope to homestays through Yatra and Travelguru brands. In 2016, it launched Yatra mini. It signed a partnership with Uber. In 2017, the Company acquired shares of Yatra For Business Private Limited and made it a 100% subsidiary of the Company. It launched industrys first android Smart Watch wear App. In 2018, it launched YUVA - Universal Virtual Assistant. It partnered with Agoda to offer Indian hotels to international traveler.On January 08, 2019 the Company acquired 100% shares of Travel.Co.In Limited (TCIL). In 2020, it formed a partnership with Zaggle to offer expense management solutions. Apart from this, it also launched the freight business.The Company raised funds from public by launching an Initial Public Offering aggregating to Rs 602 Crore through Fresh Issue and by issuing upto 12,183,099 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale in September, 2023.