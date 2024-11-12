Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Yatra Online Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Yatra Online Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In furtherance of our letter dated August 05, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, August 12, 2024 which commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:20 P.M., has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1) Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2) Composite Scheme of Amalgamation

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Yatra Online Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the period ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, March 19, 2024 which commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 6:55 P.M. has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1) Appointment of Dr. Anup Wadhawan (DIN: 03565167) as an Additional Non-Executive Director, in the capacity of Independent Director effective April 01, 2024 for a term of three years i.e. from April 01, 2024 to March 31, 2027, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. 2) Approved the Postal Ballot Notice to seek approval of the shareholders for the appointment of Dr. Anup Wadhawan (DIN: 03565167) This is for your information and records

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024