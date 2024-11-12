iifl-logo-icon 1
Yatra Online Ltd Board Meeting

105.35
(-0.61%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Yatra Online CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Yatra Online Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting.
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Yatra Online Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. In furtherance of our letter dated August 05, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, August 12, 2024 which commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:20 P.M., has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1) Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 2) Composite Scheme of Amalgamation
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Yatra Online Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results of the Company for the period ended March 31 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, March 19, 2024 which commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 6:55 P.M. has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1) Appointment of Dr. Anup Wadhawan (DIN: 03565167) as an Additional Non-Executive Director, in the capacity of Independent Director effective April 01, 2024 for a term of three years i.e. from April 01, 2024 to March 31, 2027, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. 2) Approved the Postal Ballot Notice to seek approval of the shareholders for the appointment of Dr. Anup Wadhawan (DIN: 03565167) This is for your information and records
Board Meeting14 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Yatra Online Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (With Limited Review) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find enclosed herewith the unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Yatra Online Limited (the Company) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

