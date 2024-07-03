iifl-logo-icon 1
Womancart Ltd Share Price

398.15
(2.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open398.15
  • Day's High398.15
  • 52 Wk High398.15
  • Prev. Close390.35
  • Day's Low398.15
  • 52 Wk Low 105.9
  • Turnover (lac)27.07
  • P/E135.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)197.09
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Womancart Ltd KEY RATIOS

Womancart Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Womancart Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Womancart Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:27 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.79%

Non-Promoter- 51.20%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Womancart Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.21

1.11

1.11

0.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.17

1.99

1.53

-0.19

Net Worth

15.38

3.1

2.64

0.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

29.3

9.64

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

29.3

9.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.47

0.01

View Annually Results

Womancart Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Womancart Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Madhu Sudan Pahwa

Whole-time Director

Veena Pahwa

Non Executive Director

Prerna Pahwa

Independent Director

Palakh Jain

Independent Director

Megh Vinayak

Independent Director

Ankita Bhatnagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nimisha Jain

Non Executive Director

Hari Kishan Babbar

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Pawah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Womancart Ltd

Summary

Womancart Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Womancart Private Limited, on July 04, 2018. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Womancart Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 31, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is primarily a digital consumer centric retail platform, providing wide range of world class beauty products. It specially sourced products to everyday needs from skin care, makeup products, fragrance, hair styling products and tools and a separate section for men and their grooming needs with shavers, trimmers and beard care. The store has been run by Mrs. Veena Pahwa, the Promoter since 2015 and Company took over the business from Promoter effective April 01, 2020. Thereafter, the Company started its operations in FY 2019-20 with an offline grocery store- The Family Store at Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. It added beauty and wellness products in this store over a period of time. It discontinued the operations of this store from July 2021, which now is used as a warehouse. In July 2021, it launched website womancart.com and started selling online various beauty and wellness products. Their first offline store was launched in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi in April 2022. In FY 2022-23, it launched brands like Wondercurve, Sayda Jewels, Faeezah & Feya; further launched the second store in Model Town, D
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Womancart Ltd share price today?

The Womancart Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹398.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Womancart Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Womancart Ltd is ₹197.09 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Womancart Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Womancart Ltd is 135.43 and 7.92 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Womancart Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Womancart Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Womancart Ltd is ₹105.9 and ₹398.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Womancart Ltd?

Womancart Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 192.65%, 6 Month at 84.41%, 3 Month at 28.00% and 1 Month at 47.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Womancart Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Womancart Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.21 %

