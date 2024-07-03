SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹398.15
Prev. Close₹390.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.07
Day's High₹398.15
Day's Low₹398.15
52 Week's High₹398.15
52 Week's Low₹105.9
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)197.09
P/E135.43
EPS2.94
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.21
1.11
1.11
0.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.17
1.99
1.53
-0.19
Net Worth
15.38
3.1
2.64
0.16
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
29.3
9.64
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
29.3
9.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.47
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Madhu Sudan Pahwa
Whole-time Director
Veena Pahwa
Non Executive Director
Prerna Pahwa
Independent Director
Palakh Jain
Independent Director
Megh Vinayak
Independent Director
Ankita Bhatnagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nimisha Jain
Non Executive Director
Hari Kishan Babbar
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Pawah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Womancart Ltd
Summary
Womancart Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Womancart Private Limited, on July 04, 2018. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Womancart Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 31, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is primarily a digital consumer centric retail platform, providing wide range of world class beauty products. It specially sourced products to everyday needs from skin care, makeup products, fragrance, hair styling products and tools and a separate section for men and their grooming needs with shavers, trimmers and beard care. The store has been run by Mrs. Veena Pahwa, the Promoter since 2015 and Company took over the business from Promoter effective April 01, 2020. Thereafter, the Company started its operations in FY 2019-20 with an offline grocery store- The Family Store at Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. It added beauty and wellness products in this store over a period of time. It discontinued the operations of this store from July 2021, which now is used as a warehouse. In July 2021, it launched website womancart.com and started selling online various beauty and wellness products. Their first offline store was launched in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi in April 2022. In FY 2022-23, it launched brands like Wondercurve, Sayda Jewels, Faeezah & Feya; further launched the second store in Model Town, D
Read More
The Womancart Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹398.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Womancart Ltd is ₹197.09 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Womancart Ltd is 135.43 and 7.92 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Womancart Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Womancart Ltd is ₹105.9 and ₹398.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Womancart Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 192.65%, 6 Month at 84.41%, 3 Month at 28.00% and 1 Month at 47.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.