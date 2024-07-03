iifl-logo-icon 1
Womancart Ltd Company Summary

Womancart Ltd Summary

Womancart Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Womancart Private Limited, on July 04, 2018. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Womancart Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 31, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is primarily a digital consumer centric retail platform, providing wide range of world class beauty products. It specially sourced products to everyday needs from skin care, makeup products, fragrance, hair styling products and tools and a separate section for men and their grooming needs with shavers, trimmers and beard care. The store has been run by Mrs. Veena Pahwa, the Promoter since 2015 and Company took over the business from Promoter effective April 01, 2020. Thereafter, the Company started its operations in FY 2019-20 with an offline grocery store- The Family Store at Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. It added beauty and wellness products in this store over a period of time. It discontinued the operations of this store from July 2021, which now is used as a warehouse. In July 2021, it launched website womancart.com and started selling online various beauty and wellness products. Their first offline store was launched in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi in April 2022. In FY 2022-23, it launched brands like Wondercurve, Sayda Jewels, Faeezah & Feya; further launched the second store in Model Town, Delhi along with a Kiosk in Pacific Mall, Pitampura, Delhi. The Company incorporated its 4 subsidiaries in the second half of FY 2022-23, which took over running online businesses listings on online website. The 5th subsidiary M/s Varadda Overseas Private Limited shareholding was taken over from promoters during same period.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer of 11,16,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.

